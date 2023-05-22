1. Lf bulldog puppy or a pug puppy for free 7576076112

2. Power washer used 3 times brand new $250 7576654051

3. lots of eggs 30 for $7. 7578949719 For everybody that buys eggs you get a raffle ticket for a free pound of scrapple and tray of eggs

4. 3 piece mansion sofa love seat with matching pillow $350. 11k btu air conditioner $225. 7577092500

5. Jon Deere 727 54 inch with 25 Kawasaki iron deck commercial cutter hood shape with extra blades $3500. 7578943742

6. Lawn mower husky 70 1/2, 42 inch cut 7578943196

7. 7577105238 Acre of property in mappsville on turkey run road $28k. Honda four stroke turbo jet ski and trailer $2000 3 seater. 2 decoys hand craved and painted Stanley Lynn

8. Stainless dog box fits in back of pickup for hunting dogs $175. Aluminum ramp for atv or mowers $75. LF small outboard 5 or 6 horsepower 6074374782

9. Oldsmobile mini van 2002 good tires good transmission $800 obo Salisbury 4104228973

10. Sun setter awning to attach shade 15 foot wide $200 obo. 3 year old weed eater very good condition with accessory $50 obo. Craftsman table saw 50 obo all in good shape 4109681256

11. LF half gallon hot water pump for a house 7577872562

12. Kenmore clothes dryer large capacity has $150. 7578941495

13. 10’ by 15’ shed Call 7577105507 Ask for John

14. 55 gallon, steel, “L” shaped , fuel tank. Good condition. $50.00 7578176309

15. 2 sets of car rims set of 22 inch ink black universal low profile $900. 20 inch chrome wheels and tires universal $550 7578947003

16. LF one-two bedroom home 7572390951

17. L/F LATE MODEL CAR OR TRUCK RUNNING CONDITION WILL CONSIDER NON RUNNING CAR SITTING IN YARD SEND PICS TO 6097804960

18. 2002 ISUZU RODEO RUNS AND DRIVES NEED WORK 220K MILES AS-IS 650.00 6097804960

19. Looking for non-working chest freezer. Call or text 757-710-5943.

20. LF a decent late model SUV to purchase, preferably with 120,000 or fewer miles. Call 757-350-5219

21. 2006 Acura MDX new tires and shocks. Fully loaded with leather and nav/entertainment package and tow hitch. Left rear Fender damage. Runs like a new vehicle. First $7500 take it. 7579994140