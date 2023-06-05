1. Large white kitchen table 3 chairs and a bench $100. 8243927

2. LF free trailer or free minivan/dodge caravan 757-607-6112

3. 3 piece living room set included with recliner and 2 lamps $100 get it out by tomorow. In great shape 7106563

4. 2022 Honda ruckus 50cc scooter 800 miles on it paid $4400. Asking $2500 firm. 250 gallon fuel tank $100. LF any unwanted junk appliances 7578948518

5. 2015 ford explorer good running condition $1500. 7576931417

6. Ram Gold pro style fx deluxe pro series golf bag. It’s a $700 dollar bag, paid $150 for it. 7578946253

7. Lf Chevy turbo 350 short tail transmission rebuildable 7573505600

8. King size bed for sale made of maple all hardwood with spindles medium brown stain on the wood perfect shape $100 Mattresses come with it free 7576654828

9. Old comics for sale and boxes of baseball cards 3 or 4 sets. old bottles and water pitchers as well. Digital hanging scale weighs up to 300 pounds. 4435138376

10. Stainless steel sink comes with fixtures $30 7578943477

9. LF some wheels to fit scaffolding 7573509186

10. LF the services of a bucket truck. Ong getting ready to cut cable on my satellite and put an antenna up Lf someone with a bucket truck to help me out. I have a Set of tires f350 8 lug 4 tires and brand new spare tire. Will pass inspection $100 for all 5. 8508901639 machipongo area

11. LF a small engine for my boat 5 to 10 horsepower 4 stroke. 6074374782

12. Power washer $200 like brand new used 3 times 6654051

13. Complete weight set with bench and bar with weights and dumbbells $100 excellent condition. 7577104829

14.Living room suit 2 recliners on the end of the couches, green color, paid $2000. Asking $450 for it. Bedroom suit with dresser and end table $150 7575056191

15.Frigidaire up right freezer 21 cubic feet. Cools but does not freeze $150 located in Exmore Va call anytime 757-710-8606

16. 2 pc Coffee colored Sofa and Love Seat $200 There is also an area rug compliments the set for $50. Pictures can be sent if requested. You will need to pick up and bring 2 persons to handle. For the antique farm equipment collectors. I have a 1953 FORD Golden Jubilee Model tractor. It needs 1 rear tire. Pictures if requested. $6500. The engine has been rebuilt.

Kitchen cabinets for anyone out there who does rehab projects. Will discuss price when called. The cabinets and Tractor are in Maryland. Inquire about these items @ 410-251-9040

17. 1. 2-8 foot Sunbrella Fabric Quarter Round awnings in good condition. Over $300 each new, $115 each or $210 for both. Can send pictures upon request. 2. 3-18 foot long pieces of PVC brick molding used for exterior doors, etc… $30 each or all three for $80. 3. Case of 12-10 oz tubes of OSI Quad 001 White Sealant/Caulk never opened. $84 14104300476

18. Whirlpool front loader washer. In good condition $250.00 7579991664

19. 2004 Lincoln town car asking 1900 or best offer can send pics 757 387 0483