1. Fujifilm finepics S Digital camera very good shape, has video as well. Table and chairs with casters on the chairs. Recliner with brown fabric 9190098

2. 2 pairs of men’s shorts size 32 brand new. tags still on them. both for $20 7576654581

3. 6656279 Fresh brown eyes 3 dollars a dozen. 3 roosters 8 dollars a rooster or $20 for all. LF curve shaft weed eater just the bottom part or the whole thing working or not.

4. Remnants of butcher block counter top. It was used for 4 feet by 8 feet block. I have remnants for that could make smaller chopping blocks 20 pieces $100 obo brand new. Older snapper riding mower has ignition starter has everything with key. Just needs a deck. 33 inch cut. $100. PA PB speakers 4 foot towers to 2 subwoofers different conditions as is $100 7577101490

5. Lf place to buy between onley and belle haven with an acre of land. Preferably a mobile home or house less than $100k 7579905135

6. LF a Special unique individual, I have Bolts of all sizes washers and nuts that go together. There’s a million pieces, Lf someone with hardware store or machine shop that’s can use them. $3000 for all of them. They’re better steel than galvanized steel 7573870491 serious inquiries only.

7. Several pairs of 9 west women’s heels. All 3 1/2 or less inches on the heels $15-$20 a pair. Several different colors 7577099465

8. Lf bulldog for free 7576076112

9. LF dual axle car trailer older or newer cheap as possible, even if it’s been sitting around for a while needs work 18 to 20 to 25 foot dual axle. Lf wooden pallets or skids 40 by 48 good or bad. 2500 Year 200 Chevy pickup work truck new parts dependable 2 wheel drive automatic v8 $2800 tagged in Delaware 3025191311

10. 1994 ford e 350 box truck 14 by 8 box new brakes hood tires recently inspected $3500 obo 7577105451

11. Tennis rack good condition $20. Green handbag $20 7577105732

12. Xbox one series x uses disc or digital brand new still in box $300. Schwinn men’s bike $60. Squat rack with Olympic bar and weights $150 7577103876

13. 2006 Acura MDX SH-AWD loaded new tires and shocks. Runs like new. $7500. Rockwell commercial floor model scroll saw $400. 2005 Kawasaki KLR 650 motorcycle with new tires and low miles. $2000. Call 7579994140

14. LF scrap metal and junk appliances. 7576782566

15. Handyman special, Belle haven, 3 BR $19,500 7574140429

16. I have for sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car.Call for price. I also have a Samsung 60″ flat screen TV and stand for $300.00 or best offer.(757)789-5287

17. 2000 ford f150 4.6 v8 automatic runs and drives need some tlc 240k miles no rust 6097804960

18. LF A RECLINER CHAIR WITH A LIFT & A HOSPITAL BED WITH THE MATRESS. BOTH MUST BE CLEAN & IN GOOD WORKING CONDITION. CALL 757-693-0720

19. Oak claw foot table with 3 leaves .made around 1910. 7577109017

20. KITTENS FREE TO A GOOD HOME. ONE MONTH OLD. CALL 757-693-0720

21. Looking to buy wire 10 /3 gage..at least 25 ft. Asap thanks 7577093534