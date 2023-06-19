1. Lf scrap metal free 7578949300

2. Combination vending machine for snacks 7576932481

3. 2 45 75 r 16 tires 16 inch, 22 inch push mower, LF electric wheelchair 7576947726

4. 4 foot wide dresser 3 foot tall with 6 drawers $25. LF truck dodge or ford f150 2015 and up at reasonable price 4438801331

5. 3 piece living room set $300 good shape 7577094744

6. 11000 btu air conditioner $150 obo very good condition 7577092500

7. Lf bulldog for free 7576076112

8. Giving away an old pool table from bloxom pool hall . Needs felt, just come and move it. 2 cat or dog cages $10 for both 7579905262

9.There was a lost dog in Onley McDonald’s drive thru brown and tan boxer dog that looked thirsty. It has been picked up, if it is your dog please call 442-4440 or 302-236-6463

10. Brand new green works 4 volt 2.5 amp battery brand new $60. Craftsman 8 gallon shop vac not used much. Miter saw as well. 3014679522

11. Acre of land property in mappsvile $28k Honda 4 stroke 3 seater jet ski with tow behind heavy duty raft $1500 firm. 2 gasoline steel chainsaws $225 for pair 7577105283

12. 6656279 Fresh brown eggs $4 a dozen. If you buy 5 dozen or more it’s $3 dollars. 3 young roosters 3 months old $25 for all

13. LF pickup truck 4 wheel drive with extended cab or 4 door with long bed at a reasonable price 7578946319

14. Kitchen cabinet 2 double doors 2 sets $35 each. Also 3 single doors $25 each. Standard size fiber glass shower stall $125. 1953 ford golden jubilee tractor $4000 4102519040

15. Electric treadmill good working condition $75 obo. 12 by 6 Inclosed trailer new wheels tires and hubs drop door in back with a side door. good for motorcycle or plumber or whatever. $7500 new asking $2150 7574423056

16. 2021 ford f150 xlt super crew runs excellent still smells new 17 k 48k 6097804960 2000 ford f150 pu single cab runs and drives needs some work 244k can send pic 6097804960 Chicago flux core welder with all accesories and welder cart brand new 200.

17. $200 Large sofa with down cushions. Sofa is white and comes with a removable custom made slip covers which are easy to launder. Sofa is very clean as it was used with the slip cover. Has 3 seat cushions and 3 back cushions. Clean with no weird stains or smells. call or text and owner will send pictures. thank you! 16 ft Polar Craft boat with trailer and motor. Motor is 30HP Suzuki with less than 10 hrs of use. $7300 call or text 757 7103530

18. 1. 2013 Ford F150 XLT 4X4 in very good condition. Original owner. $18,900 obo. 2. 2-8′ EZAwn Sunbrella Fabric Awnings in good condition. Quarter round in shape. $100 each or $180 for the pair. Located in Exmore. Can send pictures upon request. 4104300476

19. 2014 John Deere D130 minimal hours ridden , needs throttle shifter 500.00 obo 7577061690

20. Free bike rack for 2” hitch Lumber qty. 21 – 2” x 8” 24 feet long unused some salt treated mix in can deliver $400 takes all 631-374-4174. No answer leave messages

21. LF FOR A RECLINER LIFT CHAIR IN GOOD WORKING CONDITION. ALSO LF A HOSPITAL BED WITH MATRESS IN GOOD AND CLEAN CONDITION. CALL 757-693-0720

22. Older baby grand piano free. Must be able to move from present location. 5709803109