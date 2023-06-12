1. Blackberry, raspberry, and mulberry plants 10 dollars 7577094164

2. 7573505504 2005 impala new paint new tires $4100 obo

3. Lf boat lift for a 20 foot pontoon and someone to install the boat lift. Stainless steel dog box for hunting dogs $175 6074374782

4. Squat rack with Olympic bar and weights, Mens Schwinn bike, Xbox one series x 7577103876

5. Extension ladder “xtend and climb”telescoping aluminum ladder extends to 15 1/2 feet goes down to 36 inches. really strong, really portable. only $200 7108893

6. Lf bulldog puppy or boxer dog for free 7576076112

7. Lf someone who can build an a-frame on top of a dog pen 4438595675

8. I’m a Carpenter trying to trade some carpentry work for deer and turkey hunting rights on property. I live in belle haven 4439779024

9. Standard depth stainless steel sink with faucet $30 obo 7578943477

10. 7579908724 18 month old full bred boxer dog Lf someone who will give him a good home. He’s playful and mild mannered needs a bigger place to run around and play .

11. Diamond plate tool box for a full size pickup $125 obo 7575056783

12. Lf 2 seater swing easily moveable to sit and swing outside under a tree 3363628731

13. 2 pair of kids sneakers black and grey and black size 6 7573020474

14. 2 piece coffee colored love seat and couch $200 with rug for free in parksley. Kitchen cabinets 4 of them for rehab work 1953 ford golden jubilee tractor needs 1 tire $4800 used to be $6500 can send pics 4102519040

15. Lf pontoon boat trailer 7577108230

16. PS4 with 6 games a headset and controller $200 with all wires 7577093368

17. Baby ducklings for sale $10 a piece also have bantam roosters for free 7577103192

18. LF a Ford 7.3 idi engine in running condition. 7577099518

19. LF – Outdoor furniture in good condition. Please send a photo by text. Thank you 7579991664

20. 2004 Lincoln town car can send pics asking 1900 or best offer or willing to trade 757 387 0483

21. 2000 silverado runs and drives great $4800 4435235741

22. I have for sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car,and a Recliner lift chair. Call for price (757)789-5287. I also have a samsung 60 inch flat screen tv and stand for $300.00 or best offer.

23. Looking for laying hens 443-373-1535