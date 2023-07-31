SwapShop Monday, July 31 2023

1. Frigidaire 10k btu excellent condition 3879538

2. Simpson 3400 psi power washer $125, Poland pro gas powered leaf blower new in box $125, Office swivel chair brand new still in box $50. Call after 3:30 7577094164

3. 10 foot boat trailer with title 10 by 5 with wench in the front. new tires ready to go lights hooked up ready to go $500 6786250

4. LF free bulldog 7576076112

5. Craftsman table saw. Woodlathe complete with motor for turning spindles with all the knives. DR trimmer weed eater 7577104568

6. Lf work truck cheap as possible even if it needs some work older or newer 2 wheel or 4 wheel drive 3025191311

7. Samsung washing machine Top loader active wash smartcare. Nothing wrong with it don’t need it anymore works great $150. Pick up in captains cove greenbackville 4408124207

8. I have a Mobile home. Lf a handyman to do 3 small things in one room paying top dollar 7099255

9. Accomack Carolina j well skiff with trailer $995 for both 3021145

10. Yokohama tires brand new 285 65 22 7577104511

11. 82 c 10 long bed pickup 7577091824 Discuss Price when call

12. 3 piece oriental rug set like new $65 for the whole set original price was $300 4109137413

13. Lovely old wood door 80 and 1/2 inch high 34 inch wide exterior door over 100 years old. Has a 27 by 25 inch glass piece $200 4423366

14. 2022 Honda ruckus 50 cc scooter 980 miles $2500 firm. Aarons 17 1/2 hp 42 inch cut grass cutter riding mower $800 7578948518

15. I have a brand new still in the box Husqvarna 3 bag grass catching system for a Husqvarna zero turn mower. 450$. I have a 4 man automatic inflating/deploying viking life raft in a hard case and a hydro static release clip. 150$. Also a 2019 Carolina skiff 15foot with a 2019 25hp 4stroke yamaha very low hours less than 25 and its sitting on a 2019 load right trailer. It’s a tiller handle model motor, recently serviced, new bottom paint and a binimi top and full cover, has a small Garmin plotter/depth finder. Very clean an well taken care of. 8500$ FIRM

Location is onley va number 757-710-4703

16. A.s.e. retired auto mechanic looking for some side work also certified ac certified work 6097804960

17. 33 feet light colored berbercarpet. New at $1.50/ square foot. For more information call 757-414-1393

18. 32 Vintage windows removed from 1930 house. Window panels have wavely glass. For more more information, call 757-710-1830

19. Looking to buy a good used car,preferably being driven everyday,maybe someone looking to buy a new car and they arent getting enough for their trade in,reasonable,please leave me a message or text me,thank you 7576947975

20. I have for sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car.Call for price. I also have a Samsung 60″ flat screen TV and stand for $300.00 or best offer.(757)789-5287

21.