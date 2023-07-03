1. LF honest reliable night shift caregiver. Working 7-10 Monday Wednesday and Friday and every other weekend 7577103300 in accomack

2. Exercise bike $125 7577091139

3. Love seat Beige in color with flowers on pillows 7576656306

4. Lf 2 bedroom house or trailer for rent. I’m currently living in Salisbury. It could be in a trailer park just no later than end of august or first week of September 4104228973

5. Lf bulldog dog or puppy 7576076112

6. 11k btu air conditioner very good condition $125. Brand new full sized picnic table still in the box never taken out $125 7577092500

7. Lf kubota model number GR 2000 or 2100 lawntrackor for parts. Call 8047611400 or 8047615332

8. LF scrap metal and junk appliances 7576782566

9. Combination Vending machine with soda and snacks 7576932481

10. 7573509878 ‘96 ford ranger pickup with straight shift $1400 very dependable

11. Brand new in box tolsen gas powered electric generator 5250 watts. Earth wise electric cultivator $150 light enough for anyone to use it brand new. Simpson 3400 psi power washer $175 7577094164

12. Full sized work truck very good for pulling trailers fully loaded 2 wheel drive it’s a 2000 Chevy Silverado tagged in Delaware $2500 obo 3025191311

13. Mini sized fridge for college kids, Round and fletched string beans 7573501972

14. Mechanical tools different sized wrenches tool boxes all kinds of items 6786250

15. 2019 quay motorcycle 200 on off road tagged insured $1750. less than 400 miles I just don’t use it anymore. Has fuel injection with aftermarket pets. 92 cougar $3000. I spent $2000 on it last few years tuned up with new parts 150k miles 2 door v6 8945713

16. 2014 Kawasaki voyager over the road touring bike 18k miles excellent condition silver and burgundy $10000 Lot in northumberland county across from point lookout. It’s in a bay front community with boat slips and new ramps with pool and clubhouse $30k 5403888004

17. 1. 2013 Ford F150 XLT 4WD Extended cab pickup in very good condition. Call for more details. $17,900 2. 8′ Sunbrella fabric awning. Quarter round in shape. Navy Blue. $100 3. Bosch 18V cordless drill, impact, and reciprocating saw in good used condition. Includes charger and two batteries. $160 for all. Can send pictures of items upon request 4104300476

18. 2 office Chairs $40 for the pair 2013 chevy cruze runs and drives great $4800 2000 chevy silverado Shortbed ext cab 2wd $4500 Toyota avalon runs needs work $950 4435235741

19. Looking for someone to program 2 key fobs for a reasonable price. 7576945660

20. Four beautiful kittens need a home. Two black and white, one blonde and one calico. Raised in our home, three months old. Friendly. 7577877351

21. I have a 17 ft Polar Craft boat and trailer for sale. It has a 30 hp Suzuki motor which has less than 10 hrs of use. For sale for $7300.00 call or text for more details 757 710 3530

22. I have for sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car.Call for price. I also have a Samsung 60″ flat screen TV and stand for $300.00 or best offer.(757)789-5287