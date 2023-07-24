SwapShop Monday, July 24, 2023

1. selling bedroom furniture 4 oak pieces very heavy $200 needs some cleaning up. I’m moving and don’t need them any more. In saxis 7577091658

2. Looking to collect any and all scrap metal 7578949300

3. Set of 22 inch rims brand new $1800 7578942389

4. 2010 town and country van runs great $2500 7573877890

5. LF anybody that works on hot tubs, I need maintenance on mine 7578548608

6. Lf used work truck even if it needs a little cheap as possible 3025191311

7. Lf free bulldog 7576076112

8. LF moped or scooter at a reasonable price I walk with a cane it’s easier with a moped 7576947267

9. 2015 Nissan frontier sv equipped for towing. Has 4 brand new tires only 18900 miles $24000 7577099328

10. 17 foot 6 Boston whaler with trailer and smaller boat trailer with title. Squat rack with Olympic bar and weights 7577103876

11. 7575056211 Upright freezer $100 Bring a pull behind trailer call After 4.

12. Boat trailer with new skids and new rope 7576097276

13. Husqvarna grass catching system. It’s baggers that go on back of grass cutter brand new for zero turn still in box. $450 I paid $750 new. 4 man life raft for a boat fixed into hard case and automatically deployed on its own. Comes with clip for release system $150. 7577104703 onley

14. 1998 Mercury grand marquis, good dependable car 119k miles. One owner, well maintained. $4,200. 4104307128 located in the lower shore.

15. Brand new porch swing still in box, painted, for sale $100 or best offer…please text 203.231.4632

16. L/F 2008 chevy equinox 3.4 v6 Awd transmission reasonably priced. L/F late model cars and trucks running. Reasonably priced and non-running cars fast pick up. 609-780-4960

17. Heavy duty 10,000 boat lift disassembled on trailer can deliver locally $1,400 Free bike rack for 2” hitch 6313744174 no answer leave messages or text