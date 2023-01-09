1. 07 Mazda 3. 4 cylinder automatic 163k miles. $3000 cash firm 4437356078

2. Large cast iron wood heater stainless steel pipe with fire grate and shovel and accessories. Has High and low fan as well. $400 7577877988 leave a message

3. Lf straw for a dog house 7877542

4. 05 envoy 122k miles. I’m the 3rd owner had it 6 months, 4 wheel drive, retractable roof. $7000 extra set of tires to go with it. 2019 Keeway motorcycle $2000. 200 cc on off road 4-500 miles on it. Utility trailer 10 feet was a boat trailer with side rails $500 with wench and clear title. light might need work 8945713

5. 8 foot tall 10 by 10 foot galvanized steel chain link dog kennel $250 6654715

6. Masonry mortar mixer for mortar cement $300 7107146

7. Jon Deere Z355 zero turn lawn mower $1900 48 inch cut 7577108200

8. 2004 Buick rendezvous v6 automatic $2000 4104228973

9. 2009 honda odyssey 186k good running mini van can send pics new tires nengune replaced new rack&pinion new brakes can send pics if interested 4000 firm 6098173310

10. I have for sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price (757)789-5287

11. Keith urban brand electric guitar with case In excellent condition, good for a beginner. $100 804-695-7876

12. 4inch by 6 inch framed hand colored pencil drawing of rainbow row Charleston SC by William Carter Sr $10 pick up in Marion Station Maryland 4436148179

13. Refrigerator $50. Small mini fridge $25. Both run great. Call 757-442-2465

14. Treadmill excellent condition $275 obo. 757-695-0402

15. LOOKING FOR A 1999 CHEVROLET Z71 4X4 PICK UP CALL ME ANYTIME AT 757-709-2238 LEAVE A MESSAGE