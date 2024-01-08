SwapShop Monday, January 8, 2023

1. 3 bar stools with black vinyl cushion seats all metal bottom adjustable height brand new $25 a piece 7578940823

2. Lf medium size dog carrier clean in good shape at a reasonable price 4439680623

3. 99 f150 pickup got some rust 207k miles. Not sure if 4wd works good work truck heater and windows work $3200. The front end has been completely rebuilt. Boat inside a glass box done by a local artist, 2 1/2 foot long it has a lid on the glass case $300. Mazda b3000 4wd good work truck v6 extended cab everything works $5000 firm

Front end rebuilt with new parts 8945713

4. Very nice v6 engine came out of a mustang. Nice brand new mufflers called pipes. selling for cheap 8164003923

5. Lf someone help build a deck and ramp around a preexisting one 4108456858

6. Deer cart for hauling a deer back to your truck. $60 in Hacksneck. 7574423540

7.Looking for a reasonably priced classical / nylon string acoustic electric guitar 757 710 6779

8. I have a Trolling Motor.Never been used.It’s saltwater ready.Made by Motor Guide. 46 lbs. Thrust 12 volt. Design for transmon mount. Asking for $600.00 (757)789-5287

9. Duck decoy table lamps. (2) 2.75″ thick walnut base. $50.00 each. Can provide photo. “E” mail me at [email protected]. Used golf balls. $1.00 each or $50.00 for a bucket full.

10. (In Parksley) 1) Samsung top loading dryer, 5 yr old, excellent condition – $100 2) 2007 model Martin DC Aura acoustic guitar w/case, excellent condition – $600, worth far more 3) Large birdcage on legs for medium sized birds like cockatiels, comes with accessories, excellent condition – $50 4107267793

11. LF Horse manure and good soil for raised garden beds. Can clean stalls and load near Eastville. Call 5402301697

12. F/S: 1994 seadoo jet ski needs work and trailer for $650 OBS Call or text for additional information or details. Parksley area 7572323612

13. Looking for an old pot belly stove 4436148179

14. 1. REMINGTON 870 3 INCH MAGNUM 30 INCH BARREL.EXCELLENT.$400/OBO 2.MARLIN MODEL 40A (DELUXE MODEL OF 39A)22LR LEVER ACTION.EXCELLENT.$800/OBO 3.MOSSBERG PUMP SHOTGUN 410 GAUGE EXCELLENT.$450/OBO 7578949230