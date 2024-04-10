SwapShop items from Wednesday April 10 2024

April 10, 2024
|
- 2 bedroom trailer, recently renovated, (443) 735-5132
- Looking for: someone to fix a washing machine, (757) 342-5572
- Wheelchair for sale, will deliver, (757) 678-5572
- Brand new, walk-behind, 33″ , Troybuilt, lawnmower, (757) 919-0098
- Nice, fresh, dandelions, text (757) 694-1398
- Looking for: female coco brown, Doberman, to mate with male, also selling dining room table, (757) 678-3520
- Brand new, Thule car top, cargo bag, 15sq ft of space, $75, (443) 359-0629
- come back to number 8 on white page
- 2 piece, white, leather couth + love seat, asking $1100. (757) 678-2566
- Looking for scrap metal + junk appliances, call (757) 678-2566
- 12x 40 Storage Building for sale. Dutch barn with front double doors and rear with garage door. Brand new. $15,000 including delivery. Call 757-710-8835 for more information. 7577878590
- For Sale
1) Hot point refrigerator/top freezer. Good shape, works well $60.00
2) Kenmore propane range. Good shape, works well $60.00
3) Small table top Freezer. works good, $25.00
4) 40 gallon natural gas water heater. $40.00
Can deliver for a fee
- 5402301697
- 1. Rare Vintage Stage 25 Guitar Amplifier by Unicord. Great sounding little amp. $60 obo
- 2. Two vintage cantilever toolboxes in good condition. Waterloo and Simonsen. $25-$35 obo
- 3. Vintage Simplex 51P vise with 5 1/4″ jaws. Old heavy vise in good condition. $150 obo
- Can send pictures upon request. Items located in Exmore.
- 4104300476
- 2 Brand New in the box 8000 BTU window
AC units with MFG Warranty. Both have remote controls.
One can be controlled by smart phone
$250/$300 each OBO
- Call 757-710-8606 Located in Exmore
- Duck decoy table lamps.(2) Walnut base. $50.00 each. / Can provide photo. “E” mail me at: [email protected] / Used golf balls. $40.00 for a bucket full. / License plate bird house “MAINE” plate. $50.00. 3024304645
- Jenner Stainless Steel Family Grill with Side Burner $250.00. 7574230904
- Ironman Elliptical Great for Heart Cardio low impact. $150.00. 7574230904
- Free to Good Home, Loveable and Friendly 5 month old Female Kitten. She is an Inside Kitten and is Litter Box Trained. Please Call 757-694-7837 if No Answer, Please Leave Message and I Will Return Your Call As Soon As Possible.
- looking for a set of 15 inch rims for a 2001 ford ranger. 7579901120
- Amish swing set with a slide and a playhouse. It is several years old and will need some fixing up but it is a good project for a fixer upper and it is free. You must be able pick it up.
Call 757 710 7678