SwapShop items from Wednesday April 10 2024

April 10, 2024
 |
SwapShop
Swap Shop Logo
  1. 2 bedroom trailer, recently renovated, (443) 735-5132
  2.  Looking for: someone to fix a washing machine, (757) 342-5572
  3. Wheelchair for sale, will deliver, (757) 678-5572
  4. Brand new, walk-behind, 33″ , Troybuilt, lawnmower, (757) 919-0098
  5. Nice, fresh, dandelions, text (757) 694-1398
  6. Looking for: female coco brown, Doberman, to mate with male, also selling dining room table, (757) 678-3520
  7. Brand new, Thule car top, cargo bag, 15sq ft of space, $75, (443) 359-0629
  8. come back to number 8 on white page
  9. 2 piece, white, leather couth + love seat, asking $1100. (757) 678-2566
  10. Looking for scrap metal + junk appliances, call (757) 678-2566
  11. 12x 40 Storage Building for sale. Dutch barn with front double doors and rear with garage door. Brand new. $15,000 including delivery. Call 757-710-8835 for more information. 7577878590
  12. For Sale
    1) Hot point refrigerator/top freezer. Good shape, works well $60.00
    2) Kenmore propane range. Good shape, works well $60.00
    3) Small table top Freezer. works good, $25.00
    4) 40 gallon natural gas water heater. $40.00
    Can deliver for a fee
  13. 5402301697
  14. 1. Rare Vintage Stage 25 Guitar Amplifier by Unicord. Great sounding little amp. $60 obo
  15. 2. Two vintage cantilever toolboxes in good condition. Waterloo and Simonsen. $25-$35 obo
  16. 3. Vintage Simplex 51P vise with 5 1/4″ jaws. Old heavy vise in good condition. $150 obo
  17. Can send pictures upon request. Items located in Exmore.
  18. 4104300476
  19. 2 Brand New in the box 8000 BTU window
    AC units with MFG Warranty. Both have remote controls.
    One can be controlled by smart phone
    $250/$300 each OBO
  20. Call 757-710-8606 Located in Exmore
  21. Duck decoy table lamps.(2) Walnut base. $50.00 each. / Can provide photo. “E” mail me at: [email protected] / Used golf balls. $40.00 for a bucket full. / License plate bird house “MAINE” plate. $50.00. 3024304645
  22. Jenner Stainless Steel Family Grill with Side Burner $250.00. 7574230904
  23. Ironman Elliptical Great for Heart Cardio low impact. $150.00. 7574230904
  24. Free to Good Home, Loveable and Friendly 5 month old Female Kitten. She is an Inside Kitten and is Litter Box Trained. Please Call 757-694-7837 if No Answer, Please Leave Message and I Will Return Your Call As Soon As Possible.
  25. looking for a set of 15 inch rims for a 2001 ford ranger. 7579901120
  26. Amish swing set with a slide and a playhouse. It is several years old and will need some fixing up but it is a good project for a fixer upper and it is free. You must be able pick it up.
    Call 757 710 7678

Share this

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

April 10, 2024, 3:19 pm
Scattered clouds
SW
Scattered clouds
73°F
16 mph
Apparent: 73°F
Pressure: 1016 mb
Humidity: 53%
Winds: 16 mph SW
Windgusts: 29 mph
UV-Index: 4.72
Sunrise: 6:33 am
Sunset: 7:33 pm
© 2024 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

Coldwell Banker Harbour Realty

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Buchanan Subaru
Beach Music Show WESR Programming
Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber