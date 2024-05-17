SwapShop Friday, May 17, 2024

May 17, 2024
|
- Duck decoy table lamps. (2) Walnut base. $50 each. Can provide photo “E” mail me at: [email protected] / Hand held clay bird throwers. (2) one left hand one right hand $30 each. / Used golf balls. $50 for 300 plus balls.
- Pride Go Go Elite Traverler 3 wheel scooter really good shape asking $500 obo. Batteries are two years old this month. Weight capacity is 300 pounds. Believe scooter may be a 2008 model no longer need call or text can send pictures 757-695-9301
- 1. Antique Defiance and Hercules hand planes for sale. $20 obo each 2. Wright 8400 3/4″ Drive Ratchet. 30″ long. Made in USA. Ratchet only works in one direction, otherwise good condition. $30 obo 3. Vintage Simplex 51P vise with 5 1/4″ jaws. Old heavy vise in good condition. $120 Can send pictures upon request. Items located in Exmore.4104300476
- 995 Jeep Wrangler asking $3,800. For more information call Bob at 443-235-3597
- 215/60R16 Mastercraft tire, like new, $50. Diamond plate aluminum tool box for full size truck, $60 OBO. Ryobi 5 inch orbital sander with dust collection bag, $35. Can send pictures. Call or text 757-710-5943
- For Sale New in the box, 8000BTU window AC. With remote and can be cut Smart Phone $300 OBO. Located in Exmore Has Manufactures Warranty Call or text anytime 757-710-8606 Serious calls only
- Camper shell, Brand new kerosene heater. Discuss Price when call 7573872044
- 3 kittens $25 each spayed and neutered. One is gray with white toes very playful and funny, one long haired orange, one short haired orange 7109576
- lf free projector 65 inch tv 7576076112
- Lf 2 55 70 16 and up tires 7577872562
- 2004 till runs good $300 obo, 2008 Nissan Altima $2800, 2007 Yukon xl $4500 obo. 7577104288
- Lowe’s (new) toilet in box, 1 large about 20×10 fish tank, 2 smaller fish tanks – some extras. 7578244772