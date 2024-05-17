SwapShop Friday, May 17, 2024

May 17, 2024
  1. Duck decoy table lamps. (2) Walnut base. $50 each. Can provide photo “E” mail me at: [email protected] / Hand held clay bird throwers. (2) one left hand one right hand $30 each. / Used golf balls. $50 for 300 plus balls.
  2. Pride Go Go Elite Traverler 3 wheel scooter really good shape asking $500 obo. Batteries are two years old this month. Weight capacity is 300 pounds. Believe scooter may be a 2008 model no longer need call or text can send pictures 757-695-9301
  3. 1. Antique Defiance and Hercules hand planes for sale. $20 obo each 2. Wright 8400 3/4″ Drive Ratchet. 30″ long. Made in USA. Ratchet only works in one direction, otherwise good condition. $30 obo 3. Vintage Simplex 51P vise with 5 1/4″ jaws. Old heavy vise in good condition. $120 Can send pictures upon request. Items located in Exmore.4104300476
  4. 995 Jeep Wrangler asking $3,800. For more information call Bob at 443-235-3597
  5. 215/60R16 Mastercraft tire, like new, $50. Diamond plate aluminum tool box for full size truck, $60 OBO. Ryobi 5 inch orbital sander with dust collection bag, $35. Can send pictures. Call or text 757-710-5943
  6. For Sale New in the box, 8000BTU window AC. With remote and can be cut Smart Phone $300 OBO. Located in Exmore Has Manufactures Warranty Call or text anytime 757-710-8606 Serious calls only
  7. Camper shell, Brand new kerosene heater. Discuss Price when call 7573872044
  8. 3 kittens $25 each spayed and neutered. One is gray with white toes very playful and funny, one long haired orange, one short haired orange 7109576
  9. lf free projector 65 inch tv 7576076112
  10. Lf 2 55 70 16 and up tires 7577872562
  11. 2004 till runs good $300 obo, 2008 Nissan Altima $2800, 2007 Yukon xl $4500 obo. 7577104288
  12. Lowe’s (new) toilet in box, 1 large about 20×10 fish tank, 2 smaller fish tanks – some extras. 7578244772

