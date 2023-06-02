1. 7577105238 Acre plus of land in Mappsville could put a house or whatever nice property hood location 28k. Honda 4 stroke jet ski and trailer 3 seater, 2 nice decoys have to be seen to be appreciated

2. Stainless steel dog box on back of pickup for hunting dogs $175. Aluminum folding ramp for pickup, good for lawnmowers and atvs $75 6074374782

3. Moving soon, LF 2 bedroom trailer this month or next month in Maryland 4104228973

4. Very very nice recliner very reasonable price. Call me If you need grass cut or hedges trimmed 7577108042

5. Ride-a-mals horse 12 volt you can charge it, ride on toy for a 2-5 year old, makes horse sounds asking $150. At Walmart it’s $399. LF truck dodge or Chevy pickup decent shape 2016 or newer. Vanity brand new in the box for a young girl or woman for makeup and whatnot asking $150. Paid over $200 new. 4438801331

6. Looking for someone to detail my car clean inside and out 17573877506

7. 2004 Lincoln town car can send pics asking 1,900 or obo 17573870483

8. LF A RECLINER CHAIR IN GOOD CLEAN CONDITION. ALSO LF A RIDING LAWN MOWER IN GOOD RUNNING CONDITION. CALL 757-693-0720

9. For Sale: 2 year old LG front loading washing machine. Has steam Sanitary and Allergen functions.

Like new in great condition first $400 takes it. 757-999-1664

10. 1 new desktop 100 folk guitar with extra strings and case 100 will pay anyone to haul couch to dump call 709-0923

11. For sale 1998 Mercury Grand Marquis.. 119k miles, one owner, non smoker $4500.00 also 10,000 btu window air conditioner, $50.00,, items are located on the shore.. call 410-430-7128.. thanks