SwapShop Friday, July 28, 2023

6 chair living room table excellent shape with 2 captains chairs. Equipment trailer for hauling a tractor 7100810

2. ‘99 el Dorado good ac with new tires and battery 142k miles professionally maintained $4000. 2003 Cadillac deville with ac and everything else heated seats electric $4000

1983 Mercedes benz 300 turbo diesel $12000 7573872200

3. Side by side atv 2022 4 wheel drive automatic camo color 3500 pound wench $9000 excellent condition. Jon Deere 1020 tractor excellent condition new tires 33hp gas $5500 obo 6074374782

4. 7578240046 LF lawn sweeper pull behind grass cutter

5. 1991 Boston whaler 60hp 2 stroke mariner outboard with trailer 17 foot 6 $6000. Squat rack with 320 pounds of weights with Olympic bar $500 7577103876

6. Painting with ponies on chincoteague wildlife reserve little bit of cosmetic damage on frame $20. Kitchen table with grapes painting $20. Back hoe needs a battery and tire $500. 2 inflatable mattresses that prevent bed sores $100 4102519040

7. 4 acres 100 width by 200 length buy one share at a time 7573500894

8. Ram fx deluxe pro series golf bag $700 dollar bag practically new selling for $100 7578946253

9. LF metal handicap ramp for a mobile home 4438595675

10. Nice couch for sale with microfiber medium brown color $200 obo. Couple end tables $50. Tough wick bamboo style heavy duty with piece of glass you could make it as a table with chairs 4438801331

11. Duck NC 9/10 to 9/17 2 apartments, oceanfront, beach. Sleeps 10 with deck and hot tub. 7574140429

12. Ase auto mechanic looking for some ac work 6097804960

13. If you need fresh basil for pesto making or fresh sauce I have plenty and it’s free Please call or text me before 8:00 pm 980-264-2266 It’s organic

14. Grow & Garden Items. large lot grow cell sheets, greenhouses, grow lights, seeds. More! $50 7577095289

15. Looking for a chest freezer.ASAP 7573872114

16. 1- 30 adjustable roof jacks $90.00 2. Two bottom plow $450.00 3. United 6’ heavy duty box blade $675.00 7577879422

17. I have a brand new still in the box Husqvarna 3 bag grass catching system for a Husqvarna zero turn mower. 450$ I have a 4 man automatic inflating/deploying viking life raft in a hard case and a hydro static release clip. 150$ Location is onley va number 757-710-4703