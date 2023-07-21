SwapShop Friday, July 21, 2023

1. Very nice small garden tiller at reasonable price 7579190098

2. LF junk appliances and scrap metal will pick up for free 6782566

3. Large dog house it’s a Pet mate igloo 7574424073

4. 2004 Chevy suburban reasonably good shape new transmission 245k miles $4500. Handicap chair that will come up level to help getting in bathtub $250 it’s a $600 dollar chair. 7577102734

5. 2 cages for a cat or small dogs front door and side door 10 dollars for both located in Mears 7579905262

6. Found an item in front of the dump in onley. It’s a ramp to drive up a pickup it came off of a white pickup. I have it now it’s for losing something in a trailer looks new 7577103151

7. 1986 cutlas need a a little work $2000 needs a windshield 7576077374

8. LF cylinder head for a ford avian tractor 7576786342

9. Im trying to find the man looking for scrap metal in chincoteague 7578949300

10. 1991 Boston whaler 17ft 6 with 60 horse 2 stroke mariner and 2006 trailer. I also have a Small boat trailer in good shape 7577103876

11. 7578946548 LF suv reasonable price or van in good shape

12. yard and garage sale everyones getting together to raise money goes to charity for a family in need. On Texaco town road 7873614

13. National geographic terrarium with a heat lamp and simulated log. Has a little piece of wood for reptiles like lizards and geckos 7577104569

14. Ez up 10 by 10 pop up tent 75 dollars 2008 sea-doo jet ski just serviced $5000 7577105284

15. Electric dryer $60. Double recliner with console and cup holster good condition $300 brown in color. Some silver half dollars for sale early to mid 1900s 7573877237

16. I have a working 10” craftsman table saw I would like to give away free. You just have to come and pick it up. 7574427458

17. I have for sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car.Call for price. I also have a Samsung 60″ flat screen TV and stand for $300.00 or best offer.(757)789-5287

18. Frigidaire 13 cubic foot upright self-defrosting freezer. Less than two years old – $250. We are moving and can”t take this with us. Dimensions – 68″ high; 28″ wide; approx. 26″ deep Call 757 442-2610