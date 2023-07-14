1. Taking Donations for Sammy and Debbie mears. 7577873614 and 7104003

2. Vinyl right porch swing 4 foot wide ready to hang $50 7578941495

3. 2000 Chevy Silverado full size work truck tagged in Delaware 2 wheel drive 2500 series $2800 obo 3025191311

4. LF 97-97 grand Cherokee with 4.0 6 cylinder 7577106457

5. Lf vehicle like an suv for sale reasonable price 7578946548

6. Lf 2 bedroom house or trailer soon as next month if possible living in Salisbury. LF spare tire and rim for 1999 ford pickup

4104228973

7. Bar set with 2 stools and other accessories. Cabinet tv stand. Antique vanity 7578942045

8. Puppy to give away to a good home. Love seat $50 7576656306

9. Free Kittens to a good home. 1 black & white, 2 solid black, 1 gray & white. Also LF a charger for a Merits power mobility wheelchair. Call 757-693-0720

10. Looking for power lift chair / recliner in good condition. Call or text 757-710-5943.]

11. 2013 Ford F150 XLT Extended Cab 4WD, V8, Tow Package, and lots more. Excellent condition. $17,900 obo. Can send pictures upon request. 2. EZAwn Sunbrella fabric awning, 8′ in length, Navy color. $100 obo. Can send pictures upon request. 4104300476

12. Looking to buy one or two of those large agri-chemical plastic containers in the metal cages (I don’t know the correct name) if no answer please leave a message & we will call you back! 7577871359