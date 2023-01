https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0DFvsfCZZSo

MORNING GOLD: This came across my path first thing today, thanks to my friend Connie Campbell who shared this story last year."I asked a friend who has crossed 70 & is heading towards 80 what sort of changes he is feeling in himself? He sent me the following:After loving my parents, my siblings, my spouse, my children and my friends, I have now started loving myself.I have realized that I am not “Atlas”. The world does not rest on my shoulders.I have stopped bargaining with vegetable & fruit vendors. A few pennies more is not going to break me, but it might help the poor fellow save for his daughter’s school fees.I leave my waitress a big tip. The extra money might bring a smile to her face. She is toiling much harder for a living than I am.I stopped telling the elderly that they've already narrated that story many times. The story makes them walk down memory lane & relive their past.I have learned not to correct people even when I know they are wrong. The onus of making everyone perfect is not on me. Peace is more precious than perfection.I give compliments freely & generously. Compliments are a mood enhancer not only for the recipient, but also for me. And a small tip for the recipient of a compliment, never, NEVER turn it down, just say "Thank You.”I have learned not to bother about a crease or a spot on my shirt. Personality speaks louder than appearances.I walk away from people who don't value me. They might not know my worth, but I do.I remain cool when someone plays dirty to outrun me in the rat race. I am not a rat & neither am I in any race.I am learning not to be embarrassed by my emotions. It’s my emotions that make me human.I have learned that it's better to drop the ego than to break a relationship. My ego will keep me aloof, whereas with relationships, I will never be alone.I have learned to live each day as if it's the last. After all, it might be the last.I am doing what makes me happy. I am responsible for my happiness, and I owe it to myself. Happiness is a choice. You can be happy at any time, just choose to be!"I backed up the gold thoughts with Conner Smith's song Learn From It(listen here:I was ten years old the day I got caughtWith some dime store candy that I never boughtI hung my head and I faced the wallAs Daddy showed me wrong from rightHe said this hurts me more than it does youThere's just some things son, that you just don't doIs anything I'm sayin' getting throughDaddy I can see the lightOh Lessons learned, man they sure run deepThey don't go away and they don't come cheapOh there's no way around itCause this world turns on lessons learnedGranddaddy was a man I lovedHe bought me my first ball and gloveEven taught me how to drive his old truckCircling that ol' town squareHe spoke of life with a slow southern drawlI never heard him cause I knew it allBut I sure listened when I got the callThat he was no longer thereOh Lessons learned, man they sure run deepThey don't go away and they don't come cheapOh there's no way around itCause this world turnsOn lessons learned