1. 07 Mazda 3. 4 cylinder automatic 163k miles. $3000 firm can deliver 4437356078

2. 29 inch mountain bike brand new front and back wrap, front and back lights with cell phone holder and brand new lock, you have to put a master link on the chain one of the links broke. 2021 wolf scooter black had it for 4 months practically brand new $500 Needs a coil pack. Landline: 7574425108. Cell: 7576783118

3. Lf used mini van or a used truck for free 7576783913

4. LF fresh eggs 7578940113

5. 6656279 Chickens for sale

6. 05 envoy gmc 122k miles $7000. 4 wheel drive. Utility trailer was a boat trailer converted over with sideboards. 10 foot by 50 inches inside with clear title $500. 07 1300 btx very clean 4100 miles $4500 obo tagged and insured 8945713

7. Training wheel bike for ages 2 to 3 7576105194

8. Atlantic Virginia. 220 volt 3 phase air compressor with tags. 100 cc scope racing go kart. 100 gallon tank compressor with 6 hp. Lf enduro type motorcycle street legal 4102079465

9. Bow $250 comes with $400 solar scope 4 wheeler rode once 250 cc hybrid $1400

7579930718

10. Single shot 22 rifle serial numbers everything there. Perfect for beginning to learn how to shoot or hunt, not too much kick if any at all very precise. 22 rifle , a little older, different model, bolt action, holds 16 shells. $200 obo each 7577105507 call anytime

11. 7578941664 Refrigerator 2 door very clean Frigidaire Galaxy $200. Golf cart yellow like brand new

12. 6 lauan doors and hinges 32 inch wide$15 a piece. 4 tires and rims all for a 2016 Toyota 7102192

13. 250 gallon oil tank $75 with stand 7574422439

14. LF a cooler seat with back rest for kencraft boat 7576548768

15. 1999 Nissan pickup truck runs and drives with clear title $750 obo 4437863012

16. 1. Set of Pioneer cs-g303 12 inch 3 way home speakers 100.00 firm. 2.1999 mustang GT Wheels 125.00 firm. 3.1999-2004 Mustang clear headlights Brand new in box 125.00 firm 7577101927

17. Looking to buy a log splitter . If it needs work or doesn’t run I’m still interested. Also have for sale a heavy duty dog house. Text me at 757-710-0052

18. I have for sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price (757)789-5287

19. Kenmore dryer 150.00 great shape 7573877267

20. I have a variety of 24 Original XBOX games for sale asking the best offer 5714502259