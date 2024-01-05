SwapShop Friday, January 5, 2024

1. I have A bunch of Brick pavers and stone and Lots of deer mounts 4104307552

2. 4432351416 Mustang skid steer runs great tires are good $4000 obo with a big bucket

3. I have a Rubber made cart. lots of mechanics use it to put tools in stuff. 19 by 36 by 32 high. The bottoms been in enclosed in. It has 4 4 inch wheels costs $200 new I’m asking $75 7578940823

4. Frigidaire fridge good condition $80 7578942225

5. lf free English bulldog 7576076112

6. 7578240046. 4 35 by 12 by 50 r 20 Mud tires. Moped 50 cc 2018 $500 good condition. 1999 3500 Chevy van no seats in the back needs a fuel pump. I have a title

7. Lf an outdoor reindeer the light up ones whatever color at a reasonable price 7576786807

8. Mazda b3000 pickup extended cab v6 144k miles $5000 4wd works fine. F150 1999 extended cab with a camper shell. not sure if the 4wd works or not. Some rust $3200 all tagged and insured 8945713

8. 2000 Honda accord $2700 7577107326

9. 275 used oil tank good for a grill or putting oil in it does not have a rack $80 obo 7577105324

10. Some firewood red oak white oak and cherry and maple 5 to 7 years seasoned $150 to $250 depending on how much you want and far away you are. Nautilus treadmill high quality with led readouts with heart rate and speed and incline and decline with a fan $150 firm excellent condition. Kitchen hutch with 5 drawers on the bottom. The top has 3 glass doors that is lighted with golden pine wood $150 7577101490

11. 97 Chevy Silverado $1800 4wd extended cab 7576931417

12. Lf marlin 22 caliber magnum rifle 782 model bolt action 6786342

13. Antique vanity with 2 mirrors and one larger mirror with 2 drawers, Tv cabinet, Bar set with 2 stools and other accessories 7578942045

14. Antique curved glass china closet excellent condition 7574423306

15. 2008 PT cruiser good condition serious inquiries only $4500 7577100914

16. Electric clothes dryer. General Electric brand $75 in Hacksneck. 7574423540

17. Grey Oversized electric recliner with built in massage & USB port. Great condition.$50 757 999-1961

18. Duck decoy table lamps. (2) 2.75″ thick walnut base. $50.00 each. Can provide photo. “E” mail me at [email protected] Used golf balls. $1.00 each or $50.00 for a bucket full.

19. I buy RECORDS. Lp Albums & 45’s. Let me know what you have. Fast reply. I buy whole collections . Also old Record Memorabilia. Call me with what you have. Thank You 7574093367

20. For sale: 1994 seadoo jet ski needs work and trailer for $650 OBO call or text 757-232-3612 for more information.

21. 1. Vintage 25 by Stage Guitar amplifier. Sounds great. VGC. $180 obo. 2. Stanley/Bailey No. 5 Typed 11 hand plane from early 1920’s in very good condition. $100 obo Can send pics upon request. 4104300476