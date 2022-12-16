  1. Ladies 26 inch Cruiser bicycle. New. $60. Men’s Steel Toe Boots. Size 12 .$25. Call. 757-694-5099
  2. 2009 lincoln mks super clean good running car selling as is due to mileage 200k can send pics 6097804960
  3. For sale 1986 cutlas roller No motor no transmission Ready for race motor $1,200.00. 1979 Shortbed c10 pickup roller, Racing rims, roll cage, fuel cell etc, No motor no transmission, Ready for race motor $1,700.00. Looking for licensed HVAC installer 757-350-9497
  4. 1999 f450 custom 8 door dually pickup 7.3 diesel $33,500 4435235741
  5. LF metal roofing to use as skirting. 7573872114
  6. Lf a free puppy 7576783913
  7. Lumber 2x9x13, 30 pieces $300 7573311593
  8. 2 acres of land with underground electric, well and septic permit paid for with own driveway 7576654325
  9. Brand new steel ms170 16 inch. New case spare chain 175 negotiable 7576783487
  10. 23 foot Jayco travel trailer mobile home, needs floor in bathroom and hallway. $3000 obo 6096583777
  11. Lf 2 bedroom at least house or trailer between greenbush and nassawaddox 7-750 range 7576076787
  12. LF junk and scrap metal 7576782566
  13. Bar set with 2 stools, Vanity with 3 mirrors and drawers, Swivel chair 7578942045
  14. LF salt treated poles 6074374782
  15. Glass Christmas ornaments hand made and blown, silver, 9 inches long, 12 of them in quilted case $80. Antique butcher block 55 years old 2×4 maple heavy duty legs $300. Teapot collection all of the brands from everywhere 35 teapots total. $200 6317743739 in Painter
  16. Shed 10×20 beautiful shed plenty of shelf space 7577105507
  17. Video game collector Lf and buying big or small collections. 7577090509
  18. 70 in HDTV + soundbar + bluray player + connections…works great $400 for everything 4107267793
  19. LF any kind of outside Christmas decorations. Call 757-693-0720