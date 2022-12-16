-
Ladies 26 inch Cruiser bicycle. New. $60. Men’s Steel Toe Boots. Size 12 .$25. Call. 757-694-5099
- 2009 lincoln mks super clean good running car selling as is due to mileage 200k can send pics 6097804960
- For sale 1986 cutlas roller No motor no transmission Ready for race motor $1,200.00. 1979 Shortbed c10 pickup roller, Racing rims, roll cage, fuel cell etc, No motor no transmission, Ready for race motor $1,700.00. Looking for licensed HVAC installer 757-350-9497
- 1999 f450 custom 8 door dually pickup 7.3 diesel $33,500 4435235741
- LF metal roofing to use as skirting. 7573872114
- Lf a free puppy 7576783913
- Lumber 2x9x13, 30 pieces $300 7573311593
- 2 acres of land with underground electric, well and septic permit paid for with own driveway 7576654325
- Brand new steel ms170 16 inch. New case spare chain 175 negotiable 7576783487
- 23 foot Jayco travel trailer mobile home, needs floor in bathroom and hallway. $3000 obo 6096583777
- Lf 2 bedroom at least house or trailer between greenbush and nassawaddox 7-750 range 7576076787
- LF junk and scrap metal 7576782566
- Bar set with 2 stools, Vanity with 3 mirrors and drawers, Swivel chair 7578942045
- LF salt treated poles 6074374782
- Glass Christmas ornaments hand made and blown, silver, 9 inches long, 12 of them in quilted case $80. Antique butcher block 55 years old 2×4 maple heavy duty legs $300. Teapot collection all of the brands from everywhere 35 teapots total. $200 6317743739 in Painter
- Shed 10×20 beautiful shed plenty of shelf space 7577105507
- Video game collector Lf and buying big or small collections. 7577090509
-
70 in HDTV + soundbar + bluray player + connections…works great $400 for everything 4107267793
-
LF any kind of outside Christmas decorations. Call 757-693-0720
- Alexa
- Local News
- Weather
- Swap Shop
- Community
- Shopping Show
- Submissions
- About WESR
- On Demand
Select Page