SwapShop Friday, Deccember 29, 2023

1. Electric bike paid $1500 asking $600 obo 4435340662 located in Pocomoke City
2. 6656279 Pecans for sale 5 a bucket
3. 2008 PT cruiser good condition $4700 serious inquiries only 7577100914
4. Lf a recliner chair or a recliner loveseat clean and in good working condition 7576930720
5. New size 12 men’s brown steel toe boot $20. Opened, but not used 4 inch twin folding mattress for floor and travel ($25) 7576945099
6. +17578949230 1.12,000 WATT GENERATOR,ELECTRIC AS NEW.$675/OBO 2.EVINRUDE 7.5 HP OUTBOARD MOTOR,SHORT SHAFT GREAT CONDITION.$300./OBO 3.WINCHESTER MODEL 1890 PUMP 22LONG HEX BARREL,EXCELLENT.$1750
7.Stainless steel gas stove burners work oven does not work $400 757-709-1522
8.LF a zero turn mower in good condition 757-919-0098
9.2 camper shells 1 full size, 1 small $50 ea., 250 gal. bulk containers $50, free fire wood 757-505-6863
10.Pair of burn barrels $30 ea., kitchen hutch $150, dresser w/mirror $100 757-710-1490
11.For sale twin mattress and box spring, complete twin bed set call 757-710-4829 call for price
12.LF a cheap full size work truck 302-519-1311