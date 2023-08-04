Swap Shop Friday, August 4, 2023

1. Lf free bulldog 7576076112

2. Mohawk hardwood flooring 3 quarter inch thick hickory brown 8 boxes 162 square feet. Comes with Nail gun and 2 boxes of staples $800 for all. 2022 atv side by side 4 wheel drive with wench automatic. camo color, only 7 miles on it. $9000 obo excellent condition 6074374782

3. LF 42 inch deck for craftsman lawnmower 7577877027

4. 2022 50 cc Honda ruckus scooter 980 miles $2500. 17 1/2 hp grass cutter $800

Oil tank with stand $100 I’ll deliver it for an extra $20 7578948518

5. Child’s bed twin size great shape wooden. New car battery didn’t fit my car had it for a month. Huskvarna chainsaw and I have some Oscilloscopes 4439537391

6. Ram fx deluxe all leather pro style golf bag. Set of Arnold Palmer signature graphite irons together or separate. $150 for both or clubs for $50 7578946253

7. Vanity with 3 mirrors and 2 drawers. Bar set with 2 stools. Car washing machine 7578942045

8. Race track for racing rc cars 13 feet wide 24 feet long with full computerized scoring system. Comes with 7 race cars and out stalls. Comes with Plug strips Price when Call 7578940823

9.. Lf upright freezer 7578943196

10. Window ac unit 10k bcu nothing wrong with it 4104307128

11. Woman’s lazy boy rocker recliner blue fabric smaller size.!Real nice browning tent 2 rooms good size and quality $200. Brand new green scape battery powered trimmer and blower new $110 7576945150

12. 1998 Chevy Silverado $1700 164k miles. Bass guitar rogue $500. Dining room set cherry wood $200 7577772506

13.I have for sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car.Call for price. I also have a Samsung 60″ flat screen TV and stand for $300.00 or best offer.(757)789-5287

14. Looking for a rollator. Also have girls size 12 clothes new with tags 7576948373

15. Someone to do light yard and maintenance one day a weeks 7577092022

16. 42-inch, six-speed Poulan lawn tractor with bagger, in good condition. Located in Pungoteague. $440 7576950294

17. Looking for some butter beans call 757 665 4862