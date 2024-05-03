SWAP SOP FRIDAY MAY 3, 2024

1.Free bantam Roos! Pungoteauge 757-694-6298

2.42-inch Husqvarna lawn tractor in good condition. 18.5 HP Briggs and foot-pedal hydro trans. Located in Pungoteague, but can deliver from Kiptopeake to Onley. $480 delivered or $460 pickup. 757-695-0294

3.Used golf balls. 2.5 gallon basket full$40.00. / Duck decoy table lamps. (2) Walnut base. $50.00 each. Can provide photo. “E” mail me at: [email protected] / Hand held clay bird throwers. (2) one left hand one right hand. $30.00 each. 302-430-4645

4.Looking for a pair of side boxes for a 2001 ford ranger and a set of rims for it 757-990-1120

5.Need Chevy trailblazer or equal 757-710-1153

6.Ready heater $100 obo, drink cooler $100 obo, LF 1-2 bedroom apartment or house for rent 757-505-6783

7.6 kittens FREE to a good home 757-710-1110

8.New white leather sofa and love seat asking $800. (757)678-2566.

9.3 pc. living room set, 3 glass end tables, 2 lamps all for $1,000 757-709-1352

10.2007 F-150 does not run $750 obo 302-519-1311

11.Dark green sofa $200, antique china closet $100 757-442-2203

12.White metal detector $300 obo 757-990-9136

13.For sale short bed camper shell, kerosene heater 757-387-2044

14.LF a good used vehicle 757-694-8082

15.