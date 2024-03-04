1. Gunnel style teloscopic outriggers newly rigged an ready 250$

A lot of old penn senator rods an reels assorted sizes but all offshore capable ready to use 125$ – 150$ a piece

A lot of trolling rods with trolling eyes an tips 50$ a piece

I will sell all together for 800$

Text is best leave a message if you call 757-710-4703 located in onley. Thanks

2. 10″ Sears Craftsman Table Saw. $25.00. Model # KS55FN=1047. This is a heavy duty table saw with 2 wheels on 2 of the legs for easy mobility. The 1 HP motor will need to be either repaired or replaced. Available for pick up in Eastville. It will require 2 strong men to move it. Please call 908-303-3622.

3. .Beautiful matching 4 piece queen-sized bedroom set, complete with large mirrored dresser, bed with pillowtop mattress & 2 nightstands, used in a spare bedroom. Asking $400 or best offer 757-665-5847

4. 2005 GMC Sierra 1500. Z71 Off Road 5.3L Towing Package. Leer Camper Shell with bed rug carpet. Cloth interior. DVD Player. Very well maintained. Auto folding mirrors. Only 157,500 miles. Car fax and title in hand. Cash only. Pictures upon request. $13,995. 804 314 0672

5. Roosters different breeds $10

Ducks $10 different breeds male and female

Brown eggs $4 a dozen

757-894-9719 located in New church.

I can deliver eggs as far as melfa on Tuesday at no charge.

6. New toilet in box from Lowes; large 20 by 10 fish tank and 2 smaller fish tanks; 2008 Dodge Charger white with black and red interior.. 757-824-4772 leave message.

7. Beautiful champaign color weding gown with lace and rhinestones;

wilton 3 tier cake stand; Wedding center pieces; for prices and more call 757-710-4829.

8. LF 10 to 12 split rail fence posts.. LF 2 mower tires or rims and tires 15-6.00-6 757-999-0083

9. 12 pc white leather couch and sofa/loveseat.. brand new asking $1200 firm; cast iron sink and bath tub $175 each, lf scrap metlel and junk appliances… will pick up free… 678-2566

10. lf DRESSER … 757-678-3230

11. F 150 FORD PICKUP TAGGED IN DEL.. NEW PARTS 2WD AUTO…$1200 OBO… 302-519-1311

12. 2011 VW MINI VAN $5000… 854-8646

13. FREE PIME WOOD.. PICK UP LOAD..757-665-6128

14. SET OF ROUTER BITS 16 BITS.. PERFECT QUARTER INCH $100…ANOTHER SET OF ROUTHER BITS FOR RAISED PANNEL DOORS $100… SET OF WOOD CHISELS FOR LATHE WORK… 894-0823

15. LIFT RECLINER.. $300 VGC.. PROM DRESSES.. TEAL GREEN SIZE 8 BLUE WITH SEQUINS SIZE 5-6. $50 EA 443-880-1331

16. LF SCRAP METAL AND JUNK APPLIANCES 694-5794

17. LF A WASHER..824-0306