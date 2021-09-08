  1. Looking for a tool box to fit a full size pickup 757-894-2563
  2. 1.) Black leather sofa and loveseat, no scratches, great condition$ 380.00 2.) Black faux leather Queen Headboard/Frame .$ 100.00 3.) Bissell Bagless Vacuum(great condition) . $ 30.00Call/text 757-379-5488
  3. FOR SALE 10 FT X 12 FT STICK BUILT SHED. 3 WINDOWS, WIRED FOR ELECTRIC LOCATED IN PUNGOTEAGUE, VA . ASKING $500. CALL 757- 350- 0858
  4. Everlast punching bag with chains, Adult size Halloween costumes, Bright color throw pillows
    Call or text 757-710-0132
  5. 2 beautiful long-haired kittens. Rescue- mother died. They r young but are eating and drinking great. Free 757-894-2174
  6. Set of concrete steps 4 high $75  757-854-8781
  7. wanted free refridgerator or washer  323-338-4961
  8. LF chest freezer, 1996 Cougar XR7  $1,500   410-422-8973
  9. 14′ aluminum boat w/trailer,  LF box trailer  607-282-4206
  10. .270 Savage bolt action rifle $350, burning barrels $15  709-4362
  11. Coffee/end table set w/lamps $50, Entertainment center $75, LF single story 3 br house 410-913-7413
  12. Sunflowers for sale you pick  757-642-7312
  13. 1.7 cubic foot fridge $65  709-2682
  14. 2 glass curuio cabinets $150 ea  710-0658
  15. Auto Cat 250 ATV $800, 1993 Olds Aurora $800  693-1417
  16. LTB farm fresh eggs 3 doz., LTB red or white oak firewood by the coard  410-491-7337
  17. LF Ford 600 24″ used rear tractor tires  442-2203
  18. 3 br/2 bath house for rent Oct. 1  $1,200 mo. first and last month rent up front. no smokers, no pets, no section 8. 710-5451
  19. For sale in Wachapreague 3br/2 bath house with lot  787-7969