- Looking for a tool box to fit a full size pickup 757-894-2563
- 1.) Black leather sofa and loveseat, no scratches, great condition$ 380.00 2.) Black faux leather Queen Headboard/Frame .$ 100.00 3.) Bissell Bagless Vacuum(great condition) . $ 30.00Call/text 757-379-5488
- FOR SALE 10 FT X 12 FT STICK BUILT SHED. 3 WINDOWS, WIRED FOR ELECTRIC LOCATED IN PUNGOTEAGUE, VA . ASKING $500. CALL 757- 350- 0858
- Everlast punching bag with chains, Adult size Halloween costumes, Bright color throw pillows
Call or text 757-710-0132
- 2 beautiful long-haired kittens. Rescue- mother died. They r young but are eating and drinking great. Free 757-894-2174
- Set of concrete steps 4 high $75 757-854-8781
- wanted free refridgerator or washer 323-338-4961
- LF chest freezer, 1996 Cougar XR7 $1,500 410-422-8973
- 14′ aluminum boat w/trailer, LF box trailer 607-282-4206
- .270 Savage bolt action rifle $350, burning barrels $15 709-4362
- Coffee/end table set w/lamps $50, Entertainment center $75, LF single story 3 br house 410-913-7413
- Sunflowers for sale you pick 757-642-7312
- 1.7 cubic foot fridge $65 709-2682
- 2 glass curuio cabinets $150 ea 710-0658
- Auto Cat 250 ATV $800, 1993 Olds Aurora $800 693-1417
- LTB farm fresh eggs 3 doz., LTB red or white oak firewood by the coard 410-491-7337
- LF Ford 600 24″ used rear tractor tires 442-2203
- 3 br/2 bath house for rent Oct. 1 $1,200 mo. first and last month rent up front. no smokers, no pets, no section 8. 710-5451
- For sale in Wachapreague 3br/2 bath house with lot 787-7969
