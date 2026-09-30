SWAP SHOP WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 30, 2026

1.2 dining room table captain’s chairs, wicker back padded seat very good condition $100 can send pictures

Lv message 757 894 8118

2.FOR SALE Fisher Woodstove double doors was used to heat a 1500 sq ft home. Selling because CALLER moved. Located in Exmore. It’s on the ground easy to back up to. 3-4 men can load it. LF Someone to install 2 brick walls inside my home. CALLER has all needed materials.

call or text for pictures 757-710-8606

3.FS 50-inch smart tv $160, a deep freezer $75, antique dresser $200 757 710 2995

4.Mead ETX 90EC telescope on tripod, Has the 497 AutoStar still in box. Mead Lenses 4000, 9.7 mm, LP26mm and 8x21mm and a Carol Stott book on sky watching. pictures can be texted. Harborton area. pick up only or can meet $300.00 610 246 8391

5.LF A CAREGIVER. SHIFTS ARE 6 A.M. TP 9 A.M. OR 11 P.M. TO 6 A.M. CALL AFTER 4 P.M. 757 710 3300

6.lLF a small truck or car, must be stick shift call herb at 931 217 5174

7.FS 2013 CHEVY MALIBU $4,700 2013 LINCOLN MKX $4,200 757 350 9830

8.FS 4 X 6 UTILITY TRAILER $450 AND A GE DRYER $150 757 232 3612

9.FS RIDING MOWER $75 PUSH MOWER $40 757 709 4752

10.2012 CHEVY, CONCESSION FOOD TRAILER AND GAS DEEP FRYER 757 992 3571

11.FS CAMP IN TOMS COVE WILL DISCUSS PRICE. ALSO, A UTILITY TRAILER (8′ X 7′) $300. CALL 607 282 0280