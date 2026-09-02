SWAP SHOP WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 2, 2026

September 2, 2026
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1.Please help I’m in desperate need of a heavy duty manual wheelchair with a wide seat for a big person. Call 757-678-2884
2 antique pocket watches Swiss made both will run. Selling as a set for $35 cash firm 757 710 6779
3.FS a 1995 Dodge Dakota for parts. With long bed with bed cap. Call or text 443-235-3597. Ask for Bob
4.FS a Fisher Wood Stove in good condition. It was used to heat a 1500 sq ft home for 3 years. located in Exmore easy to load with 3 strong men $350 OBO. Call or text 757-710-8606 for pictures