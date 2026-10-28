SWAP SHOP WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 28, 2026

October 28, 2026
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1.LF a free hospital bed with a mattress. Must be clean and in good working condition. Also LF a free recliner chair with remote or for a reasonable price. Also must be clean and in good working condition. Call 757-678-2884

2.FS RICOH 500 35MM CAMERA AND A FUJICA COMPACT 35MM, PLUS 5 ROLLS OF FILM $50 757 787 1817

3.FS  300 KAWASAKI  4-WHEELER757 678 3840

4. having a huge multifamily yard sale this Saturday and Sunday at 24528 Front Street Accomac, VA. It’s right down from Accomac Go Glass and across the street from Baptist Bible Church. Lots of baby and children items, furniture, clothing for all ages, appliances and much more.  Huge multifamily moving sale.   from 7am until 4pm both days.

5.FS BN MOBILE HOME GAS FURNANCE $1,200 757 990 2269

6.FS MOBILITY SCOOTERS.  3 WHEEL SCOOTER $150, 4 WHEEL SCOOTER $300 267 825 2216

7.FS FOOD SLICER ,13 INCH BLADE, $900.  BULL CHOPPER, WITH ALL THE ACCESSORIES, $900 757 709 9456

 

 

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Local Weather

October 28, 2026, 8:03 pm
Clear sky
N
Clear sky
55°F
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Apparent: 55°F
Pressure: 1028 mb
Humidity: 94%
Winds: 0 mph N
Windgusts: 20 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 7:23 am
Sunset: 6:09 pm
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