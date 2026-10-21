SWAP SHOP WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 21, 2026

October 21, 2026
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1.2014 Chevrolet Equinox LS. High mileage. $1200…….757-694-5099

2.LF a free hospital bed with a mattress. Must be clean and in good working condition. Call 757-678-2884

3.Father and son looking for vintage and man-cave items. From older hunting/fishing items, signs and anything fun and unique to glassware, small furniture, record albums and even vintage jewelry. Call or text 757-692-0351.

4.Chincoteague working decoy 125 firm text anytime 757 710 1927.

5.LF SOMEONE TO HAUL A WOODEN TABLE, SWIVEL STOVE AND 3 BAGS OF TRASH AWAY. WILL PAY $60 757 709 9255

6.FS OTTOMAN $250, STEREO RECORD PLAYER AND 8 TRACK PLAYER, BEST OFFER, 757 694 7114

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Local Weather

October 21, 2026, 2:53 pm
Clear sky
NW
Clear sky
61°F
9 mph
Apparent: 59°F
Pressure: 1019 mb
Humidity: 51%
Winds: 9 mph NW
Windgusts: 31 mph
UV-Index: 2.99
Sunrise: 7:16 am
Sunset: 6:17 pm
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