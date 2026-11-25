1.FS 1990 F150 Straight 6, 2nd, restored truck $8,500 obo 757-990-2180

2.2006 VM Tuscany handicap van, just recently inspection Oct ,169453 milage,250Ford fair condition, $7500.00 OBO 757 894 7047

3.LF a free hospital bed with a mattress. Must be clean and in good working condition. Also LF 2 twin size mattresses with box springs. Also must be clean. Call 757-678-2884

4.Got a load of scrap metal and old appliances some working for free pick up anytime 757 709 2436

5.LF SCRAP METAL AND JUNK APPLIANCES, RECLINERS AND PULL-OUT COUCHES. ALSO LOOKING FOR MALE PUPPIES 757 678 2566

6.FS OAK ROCKING CHAIR $40 540 478 4022

7.FS PORTABLE AIR TANK, 33″ X 4,″ $75. WORK BENCH, 25X46, $125, 55 GALLON BURN BARRELS TOPS CUT OUT, VENT HOLES AT THE BOTTOM, $30 EACH 757 894 0823

8.LF A WORK PICK UP 757 331 0586

9.LF A PLACE TO RENT IN NORTHAMPTON SHE IS ON SECTION 8 757 709 1125