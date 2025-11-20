SWAP SHOP WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 20, 2025

1.LF for goats, smaller cow or minature cow, AND a horse carriage with bridles. 757 678 6372

2.In the shell pecans, 1 lb pack, $6.00 Selling for a young fellow trying to make money for Christmas presents. Pecans are located in the real estate office 29 Market St. Onancock. 757 710 6712

3.LF 2 or more 265/50R20 or 255/50R20 tires. 757 710 1153

4.Willing to haul off any and all scrap metal, NOT CARS, free of charge contact 757 678 6184

5.FS 2003 Buick Lesabre Limited with chrome 22 inch rims. Runs and shifts well but will need a few things to be road ready. First $600 takes it. Call or text 757 710 1927.

6. LF A PLACE TO RENT IN ACCOMACK, COUNTY 757 768 1122

7.LF A HANDYMAN TO DO A FEW JOBS, FIXING A HOLE IN THE ROOF, NEW LOCKS ON A DOOR AND SO ON 757 894 3742

8.FS 2 PAIR OF HEADLIGHTS FOR A 2019 HONDA CRV, AND SIZE 10 LADIES SHOES BLACK WITH GOLD TRIMN ON THE HEELSN STILL IN THE BOX 757 919 0001

9.FS 1994 MAZDA 4 WHEEL DRIVE $800 443 235 3728.

10.Looking for leftover pumpkins, will pick up. For sale 2 folding, wall-mounted stainless steel shower seats, 1 medium, 1 large. Never used, brand new in boxes. Pair of factory fiberglass running boards for 92-97 Ford Bronco or full-size pickup. Can send pictures on request. Call or text 757-710-5943.

11.FS 4 WHEELER 70CC $900 443 754 1882

12.GARAGE REFRIGERATOR $75 YOU HAVE TO PICK IT UP 757 894 8118

13.FS 2011 SUBARU OUTBACK $600 BLACK TOOL BOX 68 INCH WIDE $40 2001 4 WHEEL DRIVE CHEVY PICKUP $10,000 757 894 8518

14.FS TABLET AND CELL PHONE $25 757 709 4752

15.FS EVINRUDE ENGINE AND TRAILER $200 & 2 DIESEL TRACTORS BEST OFFER 443 944 7871