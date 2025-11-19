SWAP SHOP WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 19, 2025

1.CRAFTSMAN SELF PROPELLED 3 IN 1 LEAD VAC/CHIPPER MOWER $200, A SET SLUINUM (ARCHED STYLE) LOADING RAMPS $70 757 709 0864

2.Gas powered mini jeep! 4×4 full suspension. Real rubber tires! Headlights tail lights turn signals light bar. And more. In absolute great condition! And would be a great Christmas present! (Kind of like a 4 wheeler on a mini jeep frame all decked out!) $1500 OBO may be open to trade other ATV or fun stuff

757 709 2367

3.Heavy duty Wooden bunk beds with wooden steps with drawers in them .. top is twin sized and bottom is full. Bottom can be removed if wanted to turn into loft bed to utilize underneath for a desk or chill area $200 obo Hand made Live edge wooden day bed twin size mattress $200 obo Hand made live edge twin bed.. beach themed in distressed white teal and wood. $200 obo 757 607 6161

4.Vintage Wilton 744 vise in excellent condition with 3″ wide jaws and pipe jaws. $150 Antique Keen Kutter K7 hand plane. Price reduced to $85. Antique Stanley No. 6 Type 4 hand plane form 1874-1884 in good condition. $70 Can send pics upon request. 410 430 0476 Located in Exmore.

5.2012 Troy-Built 17.5hp riding mower 42”cut. Tractor is in good shape. Deck needs some work. $400.00. 757 710 4057

6.LF a washer and dryer for a reasonable price. Call or Text (757)350-0385

7.F/S 2008 Honda odyssey runs and drives 200k miles needs battery and left wheel bearing comes with new parts will need to tow to it sitting for a year will need a good cleaning 800. Can send pics text me at 609 780 4960

8.Ordered all hens, but received 2 roosters. They are about a year old, well-behaved, and non-aggressive. A perfect addition to your flock/but not for meal-time. Located in Onancock, VA, in the Eastern Shore of Virginia. 757 709 2908.

9.FS 1999 SEDONA PICK UP, 106,000 MILES $3,500 FIRM REFRIGERATOR BIGGER THAN A DOO=RM SIZE, $250 THROW IN A FREEZER FOR A TOTAL OF $275 UTILITY TRAILER, 5 X 8 FOLD DOWN GATE $900 757 894 5713.

10.FS 24,000 BTU KEROSENE HEATER 5,000 BTU AIR CONDITIONER 757 387 2044

11.CABINET WITH DISHES $500 757 694 7625

12.LF A HOUSE FOR RENT IN ACCOMACK COUNTY 757 768 1122

13.LF A “YARD JOCKEY” FOR THE LAWN. 757 710 9474

14.IN NEED OF SOMEONE, A CARE TAKER, TO HELP AROUND THE HOUSE 757 350 0677

15.LF a front bumper for a 2006 ford f350 in good shape also have a dura flame fireplace heater with remote 75 dollars and also cub cadet snow blower never used garage kept 1000 dollars or trade for something equal value 757 990 1120.

16.FS A DODGE DAKOTA PICK UP $1,300 757 710 6119

17.WEED EATER AND CHAIN SAW $100 757 760 7701

18.FS MOTORCYCLE JACKET 2X $30 AND A MOTORCYCLE HELMET $25 757 678 6089