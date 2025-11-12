SWAP SHOP WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 12, 2025

1.Excellent Landscape trailer 9’6″x5’6″ great tires and has a tool cage up front and a ramp in the rear. $1900.00 2007 Acura MDX with 217k miles but drives perfect. New shocks and tires. Leather interior w/entertainment package and 7 airbags. Clean title. $3750.00 Honda airless sprayer needs tlc. 400.00

757-999-4140

2.Garage sale Saturday, November 15 8 AM 22165 Accomac Rd. Christmas items, household items, coats, shoes, clothing, exercise equipment

3.Multi- Family Yard Sale- Saturday, November 15, 2025, from 6:00 am until Rue Court, Exmore, Virginia

4.LF 2-3BR home for rent in lower Accomack County (preferably 1200 or less) text or call (757) 350-0385

5.Two Sherpa Christmas stockings, brand new, 16 “ long, beige in color. Asking $ 60. 757 787 7351

6.SHEET ROCK FORK LIFT LIKE NEW $75 MEINEKE ELECTRIC JIG SAW $25 757 442 2203

7.New Patio Heater 86’ tall asking $150. obo Wii (pronounced We) game system with fit board and 4 games like new in box $100. obo 6 Sage and 6 white table cloths will fit up to 8ft table used once for a reception $50. obo Call 757-331-1911

8.looking to haul away any scrap metal free of charge. Anything from washers,dryers,hotwater heaters down to lawn mowers etc. not equipped to haul cars call or text 757 678 6184.

9.FS 6 PUPS, 2 PAIR OF CANERIES AND A COUPLE OF PROPANE HEATERS 410 726 3371

10.FS 2 PAIRS OF HEADLIGHTS FOR A 2019 HO DA CRV BN IN THE BOX BEST OFFER 757 919 0001

11.SMALL WOODEN DESK $30 4 75/R 16 TIRES $100 LARGE SOFA ELECTRICK RECLINER $50 443 235 3728

12. CADILLAC RIM 17″ WHEELS PARTS FOR A MUSTANG 816 400 3923

13.FS 2005 CADDY. IT HAS A GROUNDING ISSUE $1,000. SAMSUNG GALAXY 27″ MONITOR $125 757 894 3879

14.Wilton 4 1/2″ Utility Vise with pipe jaws in very good condition. $75 vintage Wilton 744 with 3″ jaws and pipe jaws. Very nice vise. $175 obo. Can send pics upon request. Located in Exmore. 410 430 0476

15.A VARIETY OF STEP LADDERS YOU PAY PER STEP. 6 STEP LADDER $60, 8 STEP $80 BUSH HOG AND TRACTOR $10,000 757 505 6863

16.TWIN BED AND DESK, DRAWERS AND CHAIR WILL DISCUSS PRICE WHEN YOU CALL 757 894 1751

17.FS living room set, black and grey like new, sofa loveseat, and recliner, asking $800, FS dresser with mirror, chest, and nightstand like new asking $600. Looking for scrap metal and junk appliances will pick up for free. Call 757 678 2566.