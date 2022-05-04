- 6 month old male Husky free 757-709-3684
- Building built in 1810 $600, truck body $500, Remington multi-hitch $100 757-709-4981
- Hard tonneau cover for a Ford F-150 white/gold 757-710-3183
- Commercial chicken cooker $250, commercial hot dog cooker $150 757-387-0491
- Paper shredder, frll size bedroom suit 757-787-7969
- Hunting land rental 757-993-0338
- LF full size mattress 757-710-3065
- New weed eater, garden tiller, LF a good home for kittens 757-787-7542
- DVD player $30 757-709-1522
- 2002 Lincoln Towne car $2,500, 2000 Mustang convertible $4,500, Stilh chainsaw and weed eater $200 757-777-2506
- 2015 ram Big Horn pick up 4×4 crew cab $19,500 757-694-5150
- 300 gal. water tank $100, 26′ sail boat in good condition $2,100 757-710-7146
- Microwaves $30 and $20, chest $40, table $20 757-505-6878
