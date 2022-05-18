- I have for sell a wheelchair lift that hooks onto a van. I’m asking for $1000.00 or best offer. Then I have 2 wheelchair ramps one of them is 5ft. and the other is 10ft. I’m asking $300.00 or best offer for the 5ft. ramp and $600.00 or best offer for the 10ft. ramp.(757)789-5287 ask for Sandy.
- Brand new Andis, Ultraedge, 2 speed Animal Clippers with extra clipper heads – never used. $50.00 Call 860-301-3781 and leave a message.
- 29 ps4 games, ps4 wireless controller and hdmi wire. $8-10 for games, $15 for controller, $5 for wire, $200 for everything 7577094378
- Used house trim molding 7573872256
- 7100810 Exercise bike
- Cedar chest small $30 7576656405
- 2 riding mowers Jon Deere 42 inch. Craftsman 42 inch. $500 each 7576782566
- Some assorted ladies dress hats Reasonably priced 7573312835
- Lf burn barrels reasonable price 7578245389
- Lf a piece of sheet metal half or quarter 16 gauge galvanized 4104307128
- Lf any kind of unwanted scrap metal for art projects, Lf a vehicle anything will work, Lf lawnmowers any kind 7574352710
- Lawnmowers and weed eaters for sale. Lf washing machine 7573509849
- Universal piece for front tires and Undercarriage skirt for 2008 mustang $30. Antique gooseneck upholstered comfy chair $40. 7577100723
- Lf an algae eater platysomus fish 7578944931
- 7098195 large vinyl album 60s-90s Entire collection 800 plus albums
- Complete set of 4 chrome wheels 20 inch universal nearly new $300 for the set,
Inversion table to take pressure of spinal cord $75 comes with pamphlet Elliptical reebok machine comes with all equipment super fancy $100 7577101490
- Lf a washer 7576945844
- Male yellow lab puppy, AKC registered, full health clearance, great temperaments, and proven ability to compete in AKC hunt tests and in the field as fun dog companions. Available for pickup Friday, may 27. 4432353672
