- Wheelchair lift that hooks onto a van $1000.00 or best offer. 2 wheelchair ramps one of them is 5ft. $300.00 or best offer, other is 10 ft. asking $600.00 or best offer (757)789-5287 ask for Sandy.
- Small dog house in fair condition for $ 15.00, small dog carrier in fair condition for $ 20.00 call 757-894-0379
- 8,000 BTU a/c $150, twin bed set $75 757-709-0368
- Car dolly $1,400 757-710-4965
- LF sleeper sofa 757-894-0113
- Blue View 3 cell phone for sale $20 757-709-1930
- Bedroom dresser w/top shelves $100 757-665-5415
- LF someone to do electrical work 757-894-2269
- 55″ color T.V. $150, Dining set table /chairs seats 8 $150, Dbl. bed set $75 757-894-2852
- Electrolux vacuum for wood floors $20 757-665-6405
- 23′ Wellcraft I/O boat w/trailer $16.500, 1993 Chevy Corvette convertible $17,500 804-436-7350
- 5 qt. jug of Pennzoil 5w30 $20, 1/2 in. ratchet $15m new tool box $25 757-665-4581
- 42″ Craftsman riding mower w/new parts installed $450 757-742-2983
- Baled pine needles for sale 757-387-7763
