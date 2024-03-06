SWAP SHOP WEDNESDAY MARCH 6, 2024

1.Gunnel style telescopic outriggers newly rigged an ready 250$, A lot of old Penn senator rods an reels assorted sizes but all offshore capable ready to use 125$ – 150$ a piece , A lot of trolling rods with trolling eyes an tips 50$ a piece I will sell all together for 800$ Text is best leave a message if you call 757-710-4703

2.No April fools here. Brown eggs and greenish blueish 30 eggs $10, 18 eggs $6, 12 eggs $4 Also looking for a enclosed trailer. Located in New Church 757-894-9719

3.NordicTrack elliptical exercise machine. Excellent condition. Asking $100 or best offer .757-894-5168

4.Kayo 2023 dirt bike 150cc $1200, Gray sectional $150 757-894-7226

5.Rare Vintage Stage 25 Guitar Amplifier by Unicord. Great sounding little amp. $100, Wilton 8″ bench vise in good condition. $450 obo, Wilton Shop King bench vise in good condition w/3 1/2″ jaws. $120, Can send pictures upon request. Items located in Exmore 410-430-0476

6.60″ Yazoo and 60″ Husqvarna zero turn mowers w/14′ trailer $5,000, 1999 Ford F-150 $3,000, Model work boat in glass case $300 757-894-5713

7.1966-67 newspaper clippings of Franco Harris $30 757-387-0491

8.Wicker side table w/glass top $50 obo, wedding dress $100, 2 prom dresses $100 443-880-1331

9.For sale T.V. stand, bar set w/2 stools, vanity w/mirrors 757-894-2045