1.Burn barrel 55 gal metal Drums with lid cut off. $ 20.00 each 757-787-4633

2.F/S 2006 Lincoln town car 170k white with tan leather interior excellent running car can send pics if need too $4,000. 609-780-4960

3.For Sale 2019 Kaufman trailer 3-4 car 512-789-0758

4.2000 Chevy Silverado p/u $2,900 302-519-1311

5.Will pick up junk appliances and scrap metal 757-678-2566

6.1994 Oldsmobile $2,800, Cardinal pop up trailer no title $1,200, dining table w/chairs $200 757-777-2506

7.For sale furniture and tools in a storage unit 757-709-0055

8.Fresh brown eggs 12 for $4, 18 for $6, 30 for $10 757-894-9719

9.Area rug 8’x12′ $75, water tank $75 757-710-7146

10.Buffet 3 pot slow cooker $45, Lifestyle car vacuum $10 410-251-9040

11.For sale 3 mirror vanity, 3 bags of garden soil, swivel chair 757-894-2045

12.LTB a small treadmill 757-678-7830

13.LF some one to do fencing work 757-710-2236

14. 2019 car trailer 3-4 cars $16,500, John Deere z-turn mower for sale 757-350-5715

15.For sale old bikes $40, antique doll $50 757-709-4174