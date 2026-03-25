SWAP SHOP WEDNESDAY MARCH 25, 2026

1.FS Load rite galvanized skiff trailer. Fair condition, $400. 757-710-2823.

2.LF a lightweight chainsaw with 10 or 12 inch bar to cut some limbs up in good running condition brand don’t matter reasonably priced 757 990 1120

3.FREE sofa bed. Style is one that has 2 x 4 frame. Good condition. You pick up 8 miles east of Exmore off Occohannock Neck Road. Call (717)-688-1893.

4.FS Boat Motor and Trailer Mako 20ft yr 1973 with Yamaha Pro V 150hp in Good condition. Call anytime to discuss price and get pictures 757-331-1911

5.Handyman to replace an GE over the range microwave with brand new GE over the range microwave.

For more information, please call 757-894-7175

6.FS 2005 CADILLAC TRUCK, 178,00 MILES, NEEDS SOME TENDER LOVING CARE $4,000 CASH, OBO, 443 735 6078

7.LF A SET OF CHROME VALVE COVERS FOR A 1976 CHEVY NOVA ENGINE 757 710 5324

8.FS POOL LADDER $100. GOLD’S GYM SIT DOWN BIKE AND A TREAD MILL 757 387 7297

9.FS CHAINSAW 16 INCH CUT $50 757 815 1597

10.FS 3 WOODEN PANEL ROOM DIVIDER $45 AND A VACUUM $25 757 710 2231

11.LF TIRES FOR A FORD PICKUP 5 LUG T 235/75/16 CALL 410 422 8973