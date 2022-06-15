- Looking For Long Hair Orange Kitten 7576783226
- I am looking for bed for my self and in tables and dishes and microwave dresser anything to help me set up my new place to live for free or at a reasonable price call or email i will pick up 2394641843
- LF a refrigerator for mancave or small chest freezer. 7573872114
- Bissell vacuum cleaner. Less than a yr old, only used a few times in a second home. Sells for $110 at Walmart asking $50. Located in Onancock. 7577103089
- I have for sell a wheelchair lift that hooks onto a van. I’m asking for $1000.00 or best offer. Then I have 2 wheelchair ramps one of them is 5ft. and the other is 10ft. I’m asking $300.00 or best offer for the 5ft. ramp and $600.00 or best offer for the 10ft. ramp.(757)789-5287 ask for Sandy.
- Poulan brand new chainsaw reasonable price 7577877969
- Wood stove ponderosa, will hold 24 inch piece of wood, platform goes with it FREE 7578244270
- 4 tires and rims 22inch of various fits $300 7576076666
- Lf kitchen set with 4 chairs 7576783230
- 2 acres of land surveyed with well and septic permits payed for not put in 9930036
- LF young enterprise farmer or old farmer to plant 5 acres of land with anything you want free to come till 3017751562
- Like new iron cobra 600 series double bas drum pedal for drum set $150 obo. Like new Innova inversion table comes with heat and massage $125 obo. 43 inch Sony hdtv WEGA series comes with 5 dvd am/fm receiver and matching subwoofer not flat screen high definition $150 Everything can be delivered within reason. 7577101490
- LF washer 6945844
- $1200 CASH 2007 Volkswagen Passat wagon 2.0T 4 door station wagon runs, 160k miles, some body damage, needs rear brakes and engine sensor needs work. Sold as is 7574140074
