- Jon Deere riding mower 48 inch deck 122 hours great condition with all documents $1000. 7577877511
- Lf dual axle car trailer 16-20 ft long older one preferred cheap as possible. Lf work truck even if it needs a little work 3025191311
- Six cabinets made of oak for the kitchen $100 7575056878
- Hayman potato sprouts 7578943196
- 2 ac units 5k btu and 8k btu, old school car dolly. 7578941937
- Lf a horizontal motor 20 hp Kawasaki 7577099567
- 7577105238 call after 5. 24k btu window ac unit $350. Yamaha jet ski and trailer $800
Lf pontiac ‘05-‘07 for parts doesn’t even need motor
- 2023408280 parksley
Never used multi fuel military steam and decontamination machine $1500 obo. Several plastic culvert pipes 14 inch diameter 20 feet long can deliver.
8 ton vect heavy equipment trailer needs springs replaced 4 new tires in wrapper.
20 ton eager beaver heavy equipment trailer. 10k pound cnc turret lathe. 24 foot pontoon boat never been in salt water. 21 foot pontoon boat fibreglass hauls and Mercury outboard. Deck boat with Honda outboard. Heister fork lift. Cisco road tractor. Large cnc milling machine
- $1400 cash 2007 Volkswagen Passat wagon 2.0T 4 door station wagon runs 160k miles. Some body damage and rear breaks and engine sensor needs work. 7574140074
- Looking for used mobile home call anytime 757-894-2028.
- LF – A qualified mechanic (Onancock area) who is great with Mercrusier boat engines. Needs include routine tune ups and annual maintenance. 7075089583
