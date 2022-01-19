  1. Roosters need homes  757-710-3192
  2. Farm land for sale 18 a.+/-  757-787-7677
  3. Set of 22″ 2018 Dodge 2500 pick up rims  $2,500  710-6176
  4. Full size swan decoy $150, LF Wright’s cornbread recipe 442-7784
  5. LF property 607-282-4206
  6. LF 20′ car trailer or car dolly  709-0062
  7. Kitchen/dining room set table w/4 chairs  856-689-2246
  8. For sale : 3 steel two drawer file cabinets $15ea, and 1 five drawer $25. 710-4586
  9. Nordic track treadmill, pedistal sink  710-4829
  10. Reebok elliptical $150, Inversion table $125, Fender Squire elec. guitar $200 757-710-1490