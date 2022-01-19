- Roosters need homes 757-710-3192
- Farm land for sale 18 a.+/- 757-787-7677
- Set of 22″ 2018 Dodge 2500 pick up rims $2,500 710-6176
- Full size swan decoy $150, LF Wright’s cornbread recipe 442-7784
- LF property 607-282-4206
- LF 20′ car trailer or car dolly 709-0062
- Kitchen/dining room set table w/4 chairs 856-689-2246
- For sale : 3 steel two drawer file cabinets $15ea, and 1 five drawer $25. 710-4586
- Nordic track treadmill, pedistal sink 710-4829
- Reebok elliptical $150, Inversion table $125, Fender Squire elec. guitar $200 757-710-1490
