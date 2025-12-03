SWAP SHOP WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 3,2025

1.Wooden kitchen table with 6 matching chairs. $50. 757-442-3540

2.The Archer’s Bible by Fred Bear. 1967 Pick up in Marion Station MD $153.Black men’s Western wear boots. Size 9 1/2 made in USA. Excellent condition. Pick up in Marion Station MD $25 can text pictures. 443 614 8179

3.LF a sturdy weight one piece wood or metal coat tree. Must be able to hold 5 or more coats. 757. 710 6779

4.FS grey and black living room set like new $800. Dresser with mirror, chest and nightstand like new $600. Looking for scrap metal and junk appliances will pick up for free call 757 678 2566

5.F/S 2008 Honda odyssey 3.5 v6 runs and drives needs battery. Left front wheel bearing comes with new bearing. YOU WILL have to install it’s been sitting for a year $850 firm sold as-is. Can send pics text me at 609 780 4960

6.GARAGE FULL OF POWER TOOLS FOR SALE CALL 607 437 4782

7.FS SNAP ON TOOLBOX (TOP AND BOTTOM) 757 894 9385

8.LF A PORTABLE ADULT POTTY CHAIR AND A SMALL MOCRO WAVE 410 419 9574

9.LF A USED ELECTRIC OR GAS STOVE 757 666 8288