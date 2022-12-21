  1. 1 TRUNDEL BED COMPLETE W/ MATTRESS SIMPLE ASSEMBLY, 1 FLORAL ARM CHAIR WITH OTTOMAN SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY 7577109876
  2. I have for sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price (757)789-5287
  3. 1. 3 tier metal saddle rack VGC $45.00. 2. Assortment of winter horse & pony blankets VGC  $25 & up. 3. Several metal hay racks $10- $20 each Call 757-824-4180
  4. I’ve got a propane heater head on top of 20 gal. propane tank, its brand new, full tank, i might have turn it on for 5 minutes, it works perfect for garage heat or watever, i paid 100, i will take 50 dollars for it, you have to text me, i dont get signal, ph # 7576947975
  5. Looking for a handyman to do yardwork and minor house repairs. 321-431-1770
  6. Duraflame 29″ portable LED electric flameless candle heater NEW $75. Queen size box spring NEW $35. Chicago electric 7 1/4″ Circular saw with laser guide new in box $35 7578947175
  7. Shed 10×15 first come first serve still available in Hallwood 7579930539
  8. 2 acres of land outside of Parksley, Underground electric, well and septic permit already paid for not in anyone’s name 7576654325
  9. LF a transmission for 02 ford explorer 7577547299
  10. LF dual axle car trailer 16 to 25 foot cheap as possible if it needs work. LF work truck cheap as possible 3025191311
  11. 5×8 utility trailer new lights spare tire 7574423306
  12. Glass mirror 40 by 62” with hangers $30. Poulan gas chainsaw no bar or chain $40
    Ludwig Timpani drum new head $300 7573877237
  13. 2 men’s rings size 9 clusters of diamonds on both $1000 for one $700 for the other 14 karat gold. 4 jeep tires 2 45 75 17 all mounted and balanced $500. Isuzu rodeo v6 5 speed 4 wheel drive 100k miles $3200 8945713
  14. Motorcycle Christmas gift for anyone. Original leather unused Willie and max saddle bags classic never used asking $110 they go for $200 online 7038199382
  15. Purebred border collie to REHOME to a great home. not for sale 7577103078
  16. Girls mini mouse kitchenette set like new $60. 3 piece babydoll crib set $10. Tv stand and entertainment center $40 7576783380
  17. 2002 Pontiac bonneville $2200 call or text 7576668883
  18. A Couple pieces of nostalgic photography equipment: Minolta 35 mm camera with battery and 4 unused rolls of film with case $50 firm like new. Sony handycam video 8, remote control, carrying bags chargers, $75 firm heads need cleaning. Samsung sound bar for tv $50 with remote 7577101490
  19. Lf anyone selling a fence. It can be wood, metal etc. 7577098118