Swap Shop Wednesday, December 18, 2023

1. 7578151317 I have a Stainless steel electric stove, Stainless steel fridge, and Washer

2. Utility trailer heavy duty with 10000 gw dual axle with full ramp $1400 obo 6074374782

3. Couch and chairs set like new $160, Antique table $100 negotiable, Dolley or hand cart brand new $100 7577098387 Can send pictures

4. 4000 watt generator very good condition $200, Large white ceramic Christmas tree $40, Craftsman 20 volt half inch drive impact gun $60 6945794

5. Tv cabinet, Bar set with 2 stools, Vanity with two mirrors and two drawers. I’ve lowered the prices on all items 7578942045

6. Very heavy duty stainless steel ramp with steps that goes into a porch and an electric lift for people with wheelchairs. Has handrails like brand new 7579190098

7. 2002 isuzu rodeo brand new transmission 140k miles $6900. 2012 ford mustang 42k miles $12000 7577090343

8. Lf a Babby painting for a Christmas painting 7109576

9. Dresser drawer for sale $20 7577093197

10. “WTB” looking for 2 15″truck tires in good shape. 225/75/R15 in Accomack County. Text or call me 757-232-3612

11. for sale, a 16in western saddle for horseback riding , would make a perfect Christmas present, in very good condition 757-709-5236

12. For sale: Saeplast (Bonar)DX318 insulated seafood container. Made for holding of fresh seafood and ice, etc. Size OD. 48″ X 43″ X 30″. Have (2) available for sale, and they are overall good to very good condition. One has some discoloring on the lid, Asking $400 OBO, each, or $700 for both. 757-789-3058

13. L/f 20 in wheels for 2021 ford f1504x4 can be aftermarket wheel also send pics to 6097804960 reasonably priced