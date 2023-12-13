SWAP SHOP WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 13, 2023

1.Found ladies ring in food lion on 12/12/2023, Asked manager to announce on intercom and also gave it to the manager to keep in the safe 757-709-0299

2.2,000 WATT GENERATOR,16 HP,110-220,ELECTRIC START ON WHEELS.THIS GENERATOR IS THE SAME AS

NEW,WORKS PERFECT.$700/OBO. (2)WOOD GUN CABINETS.LOCKABLE WITH KEYS,DRAWERS BELOW FOR AMMO.BOTH IN GREAT SHAPE. BOTH CABINETS FOR $100/OBO, 10 GAUGE 3 1/2 CHAMBER, CHOKED FULL/FULL, 32 INCH BARRELS REALLY GOOD SHAPE,REALLY TIGHT. $625.00/OBO 757-894-9230

3.Art related books Free. 50 or so, must take all. 757-672-6433

4.For sale, a 16in western saddle for horseback riding , would make a perfect Christmas present, in very good condition 757-709-5236

5.lf someone to clean leaves out of gutter, for sale 1 dell desktop pc 60$. folk guitar with case, super Nintendo and games best offer call 757-709-0923

6.1998 Chevy S-10 $1,500 757-894-5651

7.30′ Fleetwood camper w/2 slice outs $4,500, 9 ton Hudson equipment trailer $2,200 firm, LF someone to install oven/microwave 757-710-5238

8. 50 cc. scooter $350, 2 ceramic Christmas trees $75 for large, $45 for small 757-694-5794

9.2 acre lot in Leemont/Parksley area $27,000 757-829-5635

10.Eggs n more eggs,30 eggs $10, 18 eggs $6, 12 eggs $4my cell 757-894-9719

11.Older Heavy duty electric mortar cement mixer for sale $250 OBO not cheap junk on the market today. Willing to deliver in Accomack County. Call or text 757-232-3612

12.LF 3-4 bedroom house to rent in Accomac area 757-678-3230

13.Set of Clips PA speakers $600, Coleman mini-bike $450 firm 703-943-6356

14.LF 1-2 bedroom rental in Maryland 410-422-8973