SWAP SHOP WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 13, 2023

December 13, 2023
 |
SwapShop
Swap Shop Logo

1.Found ladies ring in food lion on 12/12/2023, Asked manager to announce on intercom and also gave it to the manager to keep in the safe  757-709-0299

2.2,000 WATT GENERATOR,16 HP,110-220,ELECTRIC START ON WHEELS.THIS GENERATOR IS THE SAME AS
NEW,WORKS PERFECT.$700/OBO. (2)WOOD GUN CABINETS.LOCKABLE WITH KEYS,DRAWERS BELOW FOR AMMO.BOTH IN GREAT SHAPE. BOTH CABINETS FOR $100/OBO, 10 GAUGE 3 1/2 CHAMBER, CHOKED FULL/FULL, 32 INCH BARRELS REALLY GOOD SHAPE,REALLY TIGHT. $625.00/OBO  757-894-9230

3.Art related books Free. 50 or so, must take all. 757-672-6433

4.For sale, a 16in western saddle for horseback riding , would make a perfect Christmas present, in very good condition 757-709-5236

ESCSB Holiday Gift Responsibly

5.lf someone to clean leaves out of gutter,  for sale 1 dell desktop pc 60$. folk guitar with case, super Nintendo and games best offer call 757-709-0923

6.1998 Chevy S-10  $1,500 757-894-5651

7.30′ Fleetwood camper w/2 slice outs $4,500, 9 ton Hudson equipment trailer $2,200 firm, LF someone to install oven/microwave 757-710-5238

bugmasters

8. 50 cc. scooter $350, 2 ceramic Christmas trees $75 for large, $45 for small 757-694-5794

9.2 acre lot in Leemont/Parksley area $27,000 757-829-5635

10.Eggs n more eggs,30 eggs $10, 18  eggs $6, 12 eggs $4my cell 757-894-9719

11.Older Heavy duty electric mortar cement mixer for sale $250 OBO not cheap junk on the market today. Willing to deliver in Accomack County. Call or text 757-232-3612

Hardees Cinnamon 'N' Raisin Biscuit

12.LF 3-4 bedroom house to rent in Accomac area 757-678-3230

13.Set of Clips PA speakers $600, Coleman mini-bike $450 firm 703-943-6356

14.LF  1-2 bedroom rental in Maryland 410-422-8973

 

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

December 13, 2023, 2:56 pm
Clear sky
N
Clear sky
51°F
9 mph
Apparent: 48°F
Pressure: 1033 mb
Humidity: 60%
Winds: 9 mph N
Windgusts: 29 mph
UV-Index: 1.04
Sunrise: 7:09 am
Sunset: 4:44 pm
© 2023 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Hardees Cinnamon 'N' Raisin Biscuit

Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber