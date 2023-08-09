Swap Shop Wednesday, August 9, 2023

1. 2022 atv side by side dump body. camo, 4 wheel drive, automatic with a wench only 7 miles on it $8500 6074374782

2. 6 120 inch round white commercial table cloths 10 dollars each 7577104829

3. Brand new ac unit $75 to $100 lowest price 7578941848 or 7570525

4. LF work truck even it needs little work full size cheap as possible I can work on it 3025191311

5. 10 by 12 building, shed type building. very good condition $3000. LF someone who does paintless dent car repair 4438801331

6. 03 Suzuki ozark 250 4 wheeler 7577103876

7. Lf spare tire for 2015 Chevy Malibu 7578942461

8. Craftsman riding mower 500cc 17.5 horsepower brand new only cut grass 8 times $2500 obo 7573877437

9. Sofa to give away, Gallon size oyster can quinby brand, Lf 38 to 45 caliber pistol 7573877506

10. 5k btu air conditioner $70 obo. Variety of dvds best offer 7577090848

11. 2008 Nissan Altima $4000 obo. 2008 Mazda $4000 obo. Lf wrench set Milwaukee 7577104288

12. Combination vending machine sells food and snacks 7576932481

13. Tires for a toyata pickup truck 16 inch 6 lug $50 obo. Electrolux vacuum canister style $50 obo 7573311911

14. Mobile home Lf handyman to do 3 minor things before I sell it 7577099255

15. I have for sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car.Call for price. I also have a Samsung 60″ flat screen TV and stand for $300.00 or best offer.(757)789-5287

16. Artic king dehumidifier – 50 pints- 50.00 dollars also a microwave-Emerson 1100 watts -w21 inches depth 17 inches height 13 inches- 25.00 dollars 5857540192

17. 18 foot 2006 Mako 181 inshore center console with Mercury 90 optima $7000 for boat $500 trailer . Or best offer 7579190056

18. 1986 2 door cutlas Running All original $1,200.00 757-350-9497

19. LF junk appliances or scrap metal will pick up for free, 6782566