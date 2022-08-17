- I am selling a 1954 Chevrolet Pickup in original condition with original motor and transmission with spare transmission. Have title. $3000.00 Selling a Massey Ferguson Tractor Model 135. Starts up and runs, hydraulics and all gears work. $1500.00 Selling a Sailfish 22′ Center Console boat with Yamaha 200HP motor and aluminum dual axle trailer. Everything in impeccable condition-needs nothing. Have title for boat and trailer. $36,000.00 I live in Onancock but have MD number. 4104917337
- Marlin 25m Bolt Action with scope and 350 rounds of ammo $250 7573870914
- Brand new 75 Inch LG flat screen tv for sale. $ 1,100 non negotiable Never been used. Box was only opened to make sure all items were inside. Tv is too big for my stand. Also if anyone is needs light housekeeping or Private duty work done. Call me for more information. 7573872473
- Looking for free bantam roosters or silkie roosters for a good pet home please text or call 7577103192
14.5’ Boat (flare), Motor & Trailer. 30 HP Tahatsu motor. New Garmin depth finder. Asking $4000 757-894-0862
- I’m a professional landscaper of 19 years LF work, though any job would be a blessing at this point I’m new 2 quinby VA n just lost everything so need 2 get back up on my feet thx guys <3 4104309635
- L/f 2010 and up ford taurus for parts 6097904960
- I have for sale a wheelchair lift that hooks onto a van or car. Then I have a 10ft. wheelchair ramp for sale. call for price (757)789-5287
- Looking to purchase 2 Saw Horses in good condition. 757*694*5660
- 1 – Wood Coffee Table with working Train Garden inside $400. 1 – Wizard of Oz and TOTO too Snowbabies $100. 1- Pair of 1920’s – 1930’s Celluloid Dutch Costume Dolls $85 7578198203
- Mens bicycle garage kept barely used $85 7574422203
- Rug good for a dining room 12 feet by 8 feet, oval shape in excellent condition, it’s beige with flowers $30. 4429185
- 4 22 inch tires $200. 2404162862
- 2000 mustang convertible 5 speed $4000. Generator $750 brand new. Free Wood 7576783520
- 7574426530 Small sailboat 12 feet long 5 feet wide 18 inch mast on a trailer reasonably priced
- Galvanized boat trailer great condition with wench ready to go for 19 to 21 foot boat $300 cash 7578940413
- Frigidaire like new grey. payed $1200 I’ll take $500. 7577104003
- Alexa
- Local News
- Weather
- Swap Shop
- Community
- Shopping Show
- Submissions
- About WESR
- On Demand
Select Page