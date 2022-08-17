  1. I am selling a 1954 Chevrolet Pickup in original condition with original motor and transmission with spare transmission. Have title. $3000.00 Selling a Massey Ferguson Tractor Model 135. Starts up and runs, hydraulics and all gears work. $1500.00 Selling a Sailfish 22′ Center Console boat with Yamaha 200HP motor and aluminum dual axle trailer. Everything in impeccable condition-needs nothing. Have title for boat and trailer. $36,000.00 I live in Onancock but have MD number. 4104917337
  2. Marlin 25m Bolt Action with scope and 350 rounds of ammo $250 7573870914
  3. Brand new 75 Inch LG flat screen tv for sale. $ 1,100 non negotiable Never been used. Box was only opened to make sure all items were inside. Tv is too big for my stand. Also if anyone is needs light housekeeping or Private duty work done. Call me for more information. 7573872473
  4. Looking for free bantam roosters or silkie roosters for a good pet home please text or call 7577103192

  5. 14.5’ Boat (flare), Motor & Trailer. 30 HP Tahatsu motor. New Garmin depth finder. Asking $4000 757-894-0862

  6. I’m a professional landscaper of 19 years LF work, though any job would be a blessing at this point I’m new 2 quinby VA n just lost everything so need 2 get back up on my feet thx guys <3 4104309635
  7. L/f 2010 and up ford taurus for parts 6097904960
  8. I have for sale a wheelchair lift that hooks onto a van or car. Then I have a 10ft. wheelchair ramp for sale. call for price (757)789-5287
  9. Looking to purchase 2 Saw Horses in good condition. 757*694*5660
  10. 1 – Wood Coffee Table with working Train Garden inside $400. 1 – Wizard of Oz and TOTO too Snowbabies $100. 1- Pair of 1920’s – 1930’s Celluloid Dutch Costume Dolls $85 7578198203
  11. Mens bicycle garage kept barely used $85 7574422203
  12. Rug good for a dining room 12 feet by 8 feet, oval shape in excellent condition, it’s beige with flowers $30. 4429185
  13. 4 22 inch tires $200. 2404162862
  14. 2000 mustang convertible 5 speed $4000. Generator $750 brand new. Free Wood 7576783520
  15. 7574426530 Small sailboat 12 feet long 5 feet wide 18 inch mast on a trailer reasonably priced
  16. Galvanized boat trailer great condition with wench ready to go for 19 to 21 foot boat $300 cash 7578940413
  17. Frigidaire like new grey. payed $1200 I’ll take $500. 7577104003

