SWAP SHOP WEDNESDAY AUGUST 12, 2026

1.LF John Deer Mower Hood / Parts. If anyone has an old mower, THIS PERSON needs a hood. Call Dan at 631-514-4803 ALSO FS 9-Foot Garage Door + Craftsman Opener – Complete Setup – You Remove $250 Complete 9-foot garage door setup in good working condition. Still installed and can be seen operating before removal. Everything is currently installed and working. Buyer is responsible for disconnecting and removing the complete setup. Please bring the necessary tools and help for removal. $250 Located in Onancock, VA. Pickup only. Call or message Dan: 631-514-4803

2.FS JOHN DEER 42″ CUT LAWN MOWER DECK 757 894 3196

3.FREE A tub of a variety of yarn, needles and supplies. 757-789-5061

4.ALLEN, HERE AT WESR, IS LF A HAND TRUCK TO MOVE HIS DAUGHTER TO JMU NEXT FRIDAY THE 21ST. BORROW OR BUY CALL 757 999 0083

5.FS 2009 DODGE DAKOTA BIG HORN. FULLY LOADED, NO ISSUES PARKED ON MADDOX BLVD IN CHINCOTEAGUE $12,200 FIRM ASK FOR KEN 858 689 2246

6.FS ANTIQUED SEWING ROCKER, DRAWER UNDERNEATH $100 757 691 5320

7.FREE 2 KITTENS AND KITTEN FOOD 757 442 4841

9.FS 2 NEW BURN BARRELS, 55 GALLON DRUMS, $25 EACH OR $30 FOR BOTH 443 783 2020

10.LF SMALL DEEP FREEZER AT A GOOD PRICE AND A FREE LOVE SEAT 7557 710 6493

11.FS 1997 LINCOLN NAVIGATOR LOOKS GOOD RUNS WELL $3,500 757 694 5951

12.FS A PAIR OF SIZE 8 1/2 RED WING BOOTS $130 757 256 2766

13.FS 43″ TV 757 709 4752

14.LF 700 RED BRICKS FOR BUILDING A WOOD STOVE AND FS A FISHER WOOD STOVE $400 757 710 8606