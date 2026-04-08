SWAP SHOP WEDNESDAY APRIL 8, 2026

1. 61″ mower deck for a Bobcat zero turn grass cutter. Nikon theodolite best offer.

Electric Demolition breaker hammers best offer 757 999 4140

2.FS Beautiful 14k gold Bee Pin with lots of Diamonds! petite and very pretty could be worn on necklace. Call for picture 757-331-1911 Asking $200.

3.FS Garage Door + Craftsman Opener – Complete Setup (You Remove) Craftsman 1/2 HP opener

Garage door Track, chain, and all hardware Safety sensors and wall control Price: $300 631-514-4808

4.Fresh eggs for sale. $4 per dozen. 757-894-4064

5.COLE HEAVY DUTY 4 ROW CORN/SOYBEAN PLANTER.WORKS GREAT. NO LONGER BEING USE. $1250.00/OBO. 757 824 5320.

6.LF a free hospital bed with a mattress. Must be clean and in good working condition. 757-693-0720

7.LF someone to help an elderly couple do some yard work, picking up debris and so forth. 757 787 7351

8.FS 755 John Deer Diesel Tractor with 1650 hours that has a 60” Woods Finishing Mower with it. Asking price until Friday will be $5,500. John Deer LA 135 riding lawn mower. It needs a new belt and pulleys. Engine runs fine. Has a new deck, battery, and front tires. Asking price is $250.757 894 0896.

9.FS 2005 CADILLAC FULLY LOADED NEEDS SOME TLC $2,800 OBO 443 735 6078

10.FS A 1976 CUTLESS SUPREME $1,500 757 709 3474

11.LF A TRAILER OR HOUSE TO RENT. 757 791 1864.