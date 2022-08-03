1. Looking to purchase Crab pot Standard wire type 804 937 4102

2. Aluminum boat for sale!

Lowe Sea Nymph 16 foot boat, trailer, and motor. Titles for all.

The boat is a 2000. The motor is 2019 Yamaha F25 with tilt. Engine serviced yearly with 50 hours total run time. Ethanol free gas only. $6000. 484 554 7737

3. Forty-eight inch cut Husqvarna lawn tractor with bagger, in good condition. Located in Pungoteague. $750 757 695 0294

4. 1995 Boston Whaler Montauk 17′ Phone/Text 985.498.6860

$16,000.00 Cash

It is located in Fairmount, Maryland.

2007 Evinrude E-Tec 370 hours

1995 Caulkins galvanized trailer

Whaler options:

Bow & side rails.

Swim platform. (not shown in photos)

New Mills bimini & boot. New boat cover.

New hydraulic steering & helm pump.

Garmin GPS.

Uniden flush mount VHF with new 8′ Shakespeare antenna.

New Rule bilge pump.1 year old Interstate battery & box.

USCG package.

Anchors (2) with 1/2” braided nylon lines; mooring lines, boat bumpers.

New aluminum prop.

New 22 gallon fuel tank with inline fuel/water separator filter.

Anti fouling bottom. (Water base by the previous owner.)

2 sets of rail mount rod holder & trolling extensions.

Caulkins galvanized trailer with 3 new tires, new hubs, bearings and leaf springs.

New rear LED lights, tongue jack with wheel, new winch & strap, new 2” Curt hitch coupler.

Boat straps (rear) turnbuckle for front eye to trailer.

New rollers, pins & caps. New bow stop.

ALL of the fishing gear pictured, goes with the Whaler.

Phone/Text 985.498.6860

MORE PICTURES HERE…….

Used 1995 Boston Whaler 17 Montauk, 21871-4217 Westover – Boat Trader

5. 757 710 3273 Looking for a Dana 60 front axle as well as the springs and mounting materials preferably with 4.10 gears.

6. Looking for a floor sander 757 710 3408

7. the food hub at Mary N. Smith Cultural Center will not be open this Friday, Aug 5th

8. Found a Debit Card at Powelton Park.

Please call 757-787-7117.

Bring ID to pick up.

9. Double kayak for sale. “Sit on top” 2-person orange kayak with two like new back rests. No paddle. $250 OBO 703-408-6667

10. Forty-six inch Troy-Bilt Horse XP Hydro lawn tractor, in good condition. Located in Pungoteague. $480 757 695 0294

11. 4 PIECE TABLE SET WITH MARBLE TOP IN EXC. CONDITION $150 442-7508

12. 2005 4 DR. SPORT TRACK PICKUP.. 2A OF LAND WITH WELL AND SEPTIC PERMIT…757-387-2403

13. 40 GAL WATER HEATER $100..757-710-4428

14. INFANT CLOTHES 11-12 MONTH BOOTS SIZE 7 757-302-0474

15. 40 PIECE TAP AND DIE SET.$50. NEW..757-387-0491

16. LF 4 OE 5 CRAB POTS IN GOOD CONDITION AND A FISH TRAP 757-710-4738

17. 05 GMC ENVOY…122K MILES…$1000 WORTH OF REPAIRS RECENTLY …$7000 FIRM GOOD AC GOOD CONDITION… 4WD EXSTRAS..07 BTX HONDA..4100 MILES $3800 VGC..1200 VOYAGER 25K MILES.. CARBERATOR NOT FUEL INJECTED… INSPECTED..GOOD COND $3000…757.894-5713.

18..757-710-5328 1 ACRE ON TURKEY RUN ROAD.. POWER ACCESS..HIGH LAND…LEVELED OFF $29K FIRM…5000 BTU WINDOW AC.. WORKS $75.. ANTIQUE METEL WHEEL BAR WITH WHEELS… ANTIQUE…WILL DISCUSS PRICE…

19. QUEEN SIZED BED.. GOOD MATRESS BOX AND METAL FRAME $75; SET OF CHINA DISHES $75; ANTIQUE KITCHEN CUPBOARD 100 YRS OLD $50…757-999-3437

20. PLUMBERS SNAKE HARBOR FREIGHT HYDROSTAR MODEL 61856 USED ONCE NEW $289 ASKING $150 843-812-8956

21. LARGE VELVET OTTOMAN … 2012 MERCDS BENZ C300 EXC GARAGE KEPT.. WILL DISCUSS PRICE 757-710-4829

22. LF A YOUNG PUPPY FOR OUTSIDE 757-787-2954

23. 607-437-4782 LF SALT TREATED POLES FOR A DOCK.. 2 BY 6 AND 2 BY 8 IN GC..

24. OLD CENTRAL AC FREE FOR JUNK… 5 BY 5 METAL AWNING $200…757-787-3097

25. FRESH CHICKEN EGGS 18 PACK $3….757-387-0968

26. 4 22 TIRES AND RIMS $250.. MUFFLER FOR A MUSTANG GT $25…757-607-6666

27. 6 PIECE RATTAN LIVING ROOM SET.. MATCHING $900 757-710-4452 AFTER 4:30